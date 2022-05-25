



WCAWDB committee to hold teleconference

The Youth Standing Committee of the West Central Arkansas Workforce Development Board will hold a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. today.

The call-in number for the meeting is 646-838-1723, PIN 382706227#.

Gas main installation closes part of Hollywood

The westbound lane of Hollywood Avenue, between Mote Street and Malvern Avenue, will be closed daily from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday for the installation of a gas main.

Detour signs, barricades and flaggers will be posted, and motorists are advised to use caution when traveling in this area.



