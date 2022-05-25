BOXING

Alvarez, Golovkin to fight

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will complete their memorable fight trilogy in September. Alvarez and Golovkin will resume their rivalry Sept. 17 after a four-year break, promoters Matchroom Boxing announced Tuesday. Alvarez already said he intended to take the fight while speaking at his invitational golf tournament in Naucalpan, Mexico, on Monday. The fighters met in 2017 and again in 2018 for two highly entertaining middleweight matchups. They fought to a split draw in the first bout, and Alvarez won a narrow majority decision in the second meeting. The third fight will be a 168-pound super middleweight contest between the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 knockouts) and Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), who will turn 32 this summer. Alvarez is the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, holding all four major titles. "I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights, and this fight won't be an exception," Alvarez said in a statement. The location for the third fight wasn't announced, but its scheduling on Mexican Independence Day weekend makes it likely to be held in Las Vegas.

FOOTBALL

Rooney Rule expanded

The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks. The change was announced Tuesday at the owners meeting in Atlanta by Jonathan Beane, the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. The oft-criticized Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and enhanced several times to include front office positions, now will requires one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach. Previously, the rule covered head coach, general manager and all coordinator jobs. Such current head coaches as Zac Taylor of Cincinnati, Kyle Shanahan of San Francisco and Brian Daboll of the New York Giants have advanced from QB coach to the top spot. In March, the owners approved for this season that all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach. The person will receive a one-year contract and work closely with the head coach and offensive staff to gain experience. An additional change made Tuesday forbids teams from hiring a new head coach until after the wild-card playoff round, Commissioner Roger Goodell said. Teams can't conduct head coach interviews with candidates from other NFL teams until the third day after the season ends -- if the candidate's team is not in the playoffs. For potential hires who are in wild-card round games, there will be a two-day hiatus following their game before interviews.

MOTOR SPORTS

Trackhouse seeks global drivers

Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of former driver Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull, launched a program Tuesday that will field a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international drivers. PROJECT91 could make Trackhouse a destination spot for global stars eager to compete in America's most popular racing series. PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at least once during the current Cup season and has plans to expand the program in future years. The first driver and race will be announced soon. Trackhouse Racing, a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, currently fields cars for drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain in the Cup Series. IndyCar, the American open-wheel series, has become a popular destination for former Formula One drivers. NASCAR has a heavily American roster of drivers and has not seen a similar influx for its stock cars.

GOLF

Stricker out Senior PGA

Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of this weekend's Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for covid-19. Stricker revealed his positive test Tuesday on Twitter, saying he was "super bummed" and that it was "just a small setback." Stricker was out of competition for six months because of a virus that he says doctors never fully identified. He became ill last fall, about a month after leading the Americans to a record blowout (19-9) over Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin. He was coming off a victory in the first of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition.

BASKETBALL

LaVine has surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine underwent left knee arthroscopic surgery Tuesday. The team said it was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. LaVine averaged 24.4 points per game and made his second straight NBA All-Star team this season, which ended with his first trip to the playoffs in his eighth year as a pro. The Bulls lost in the first round to Milwaukee in five games. LaVine's four-year, $78 million contract is up and he said last month that he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after five seasons in Chicago. He did not rule out returning to the Bulls, who can offer a max contract worth more than $210 million over five years.

BASEBALL

LeMahieu scratched

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, and closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis. LeMahieu was set to lead off and play third base against the Baltimore Orioles, but New York announced he wouldn't play about 90 minutes before first pitch. The two-time batting champion is hitting .250 with 3 home runs and a .704 OPS this season. He's 5 for 39 (.128) over his past 10 games. Chapman had an MRI on Monday that came back negative for a tear. Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Chapman was improving but not game ready.

Eflin, Phillies reach deal

Right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Tuesday to a $5.7 million, one-year contract. Eflin gets a $5.55 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $300,000 in performance bonuses this season. Philadelphia and Eflin had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing today. He had asked for a raise from $4.45 million to $6.9 million and had been offered $5.15 million. Eflin was 4-7 with a 4.17 ERA in 18 starts last year, his season cut short by surgery in September for a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. He is 1-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 7 starts this season.