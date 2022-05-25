100 years ago

May 25, 1922

CONWAY -- With the baccalaureate address by E. W. Tucker, as its feature, the graduating exercises, bringing to a close the annual session of Central College, were held this morning. Prior to Mr. Tucker's speech, Miss Carrie Kelley, as the class representative, spoke on "Building a Successful Life." Miss Bernard Johnson, as faculty representative, spoke on "The Morals of Life." Both addresses, Mr. Tucker said, were in harmony with his thoughts. Mr. Tucker is chairman of the Arkansas Educational Association. Prayer at the opening of the service was offered by Dr. L. M. Sipes of Little Rock, chairman of the Board of Trustees. Musical numbers included a piano solo by Miss Ethel Gordon and vocal solos by Misses Gussie Stewart and Higne Hoist. Degrees and collegiate honors were presented by Doak S. Campbell, president.

50 years ago

May 25, 1972

• Dewey Ray Murray, 18, of Flatwoods, La., an inmate at Tucker Intermediate Reformatory, has been given permission to receive his associate of arts degree in person today in commencement exercises at Shorter College in North Little Rock. A college spokesman said Wednesday that Tucker Superintendent R. G. Britton also would attend. Fifty students, including Murray and Frederick Martin Fentis, 21, of Fort Smith, who is on parole from Tucker, where he studied in Shorter classes at the prison, will receive degrees. Shorter is a two-year, unaccredited college sponsored by the Twelfth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

25 years ago

May 25, 1997

WASHINGTON -- President Clinton is moving enthusiastically ahead with plans for his library in Little Rock. But there's one important aspect of the project that nobody wants to talk about just now. Before ground can be broken or a brick can be laid, the Clintons will have to start passing the hat. Attorneys at Williams & Connolly, the Washington law firm that has been handling most of the Clintons' personal legal affairs, quietly have begun laying the groundwork for the creation of a tax-exempt corporation that will collect money for the Arkansas library. However, no one in the Clinton inner circle is willing to speculate about how the fund raising will be conducted or when it will begin.

10 years ago

May 25, 2012

• Arkansans can celebrate Memorial Day weekend and honor fallen veterans with various activities throughout the state, including observances at veterans cemeteries. Gov. Mike Beebe will speak at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at 1501 W. Maryland Ave. in North Little Rock at 10 a.m. Monday, hosted by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. ... A veterans monument will be unveiled Saturday at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Woodruff County Courthouse in Augusta. A book titled Woodruff County Veterans: Stories and Memories of Service to One's Country will also be released. It contains 48 stories written by veterans, their families and friends.