Philippine president rebukes Russia’s killing of innocents

MANILA, Philippines -- Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine.

Duterte, who openly calls Putin an idol and a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired Tuesday where he blamed the war for the spike in global oil prices that has battered many countries, including the Philippines.

While stressing he was not condemning the Russian president, Duterte disagreed with Putin's labeling of the invasion as a "special military operation," and said the invasion was really a full-scale war waged against "a sovereign nation."

"Many say that Putin and I are both killers. I've long told you Filipinos that I really kill. But I kill criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly," Duterte said in a televised weekly meeting with key Cabinet officials. "We're in two different worlds."

Duterte, who steps down on June 30, has presided over an anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead. Human rights groups have cited a much higher casualty and say innocent people, including children, have been killed in the campaign that Duterte vows to continue up to his last day in office.

The drug campaign killings have sparked an investigation by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte has said he expects to face more lawsuits arising from the drug deaths when his presidency ends.

Addressing Putin "as a friend" and the Russian Embassy in Manila, Duterte urged them to stop bombing and firing artillery rounds on residential areas and allow innocent civilians to safely evacuate before launching a bombardment.

"You are in control of everything. Anyway, you really started the ruckus there so control your soldiers strictly. They are on a rampage," Duterte said.

Duterte said he was concerned about the stability of his country's oil supply as the war in Ukraine continues to rage and spark global instability.

"I'm on the way out and I don't know how to solve the problem," Duterte said. "You have to solve the war between Ukraine and Russia before we can talk of even returning to normalcy."

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a meeting with government officials at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Monday May 23, 2022. Outgoing Philippine President Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” (Valerie Escalera/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)

