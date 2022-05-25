Republican incumbents fare well in House primaries

Republican incumbents across Arkansas largely held onto their seats amid challenges in Thursday's GOP primary, even after last year's reapportionment process reshaped their districts.

The primary election Tuesday also decided who will be the nominee for several seats in the General Assembly that are up for grabs because they were left by incumbents or newly drawn during last year's redistricting process.

More than a third of the GOP-dominated Legislature's 100 seats were the subject of contested Republican primaries. There were several contested Democratic primaries as well.

In Central Arkansas, Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, fended off a primary challenge from Faulkner County Quorum Court member Rose Roland.

House District 54 was redrawn to cover more of Perry County and include a portion of Faulkner County. It also includes portions of Yell, Pope and Saline counties.

With an estimated 58.4% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Bentley 1,780

Roland 1,150

Bentley previously said an endorsement from Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a "good boost" for her campaign. Her opponent was endorsed by Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.

Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-East End, was poised to defeat Republican challenger David Workman in the race to represent House District 92, which includes Grant County and a portion of Saline County. Prior to reapportionment, the district included more of Saline County.

With an estimated 89.2% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Mayberry 2,683

Workman 2,497

While Mayberry was initially surprised by how much the boundaries of the district shifted, she emphasized her ties to Grant County and said representing voters in the district is herNo. 1 goal.

Workman, a businessman from Sheridan, had said he wanted to be a "new voice" for the district.

Announcing his reelection bid in November, Hillman's campaign said he "has worked diligently and successfully on legislation to ensure rural Arkansans are represented and that their lives and livelihoods are more secure."

Incumbent Rep. Marsh Davis, R-Cherokee Village, fended off two primary challengers, insurance agent Trey Steimel and entrepreneur Hazelle Marie Whited, in House District 2.

With an estimated 89.2% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Davis 2,203

Whited 1,684

Steimel 1,326

While GOP challenger Wade Dunn went after incumbent Rep. Lee Johnson's record from the right, Johnson won reelection in House District 47.

Both men are from Greenwood, and the district covers central Sebastian County.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Johnson 3,137

Dunn 2,436

Rep. Harlan Breaux, R-Holiday Island, won in House District 6 amid a primary challenge from farmer Brian Ayers of Oak Grove.

With an estimated 84.5% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Breaux 2,342

Ayers 2,186

But not every House member was successful in their reelection bid.

In the Arkansas Delta, Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, was poised to lose to primary challenger Jeremiah Moore, a real estate broker from Clarendon. The GOP primary for House District 61 also included auto shop owner Josh Rieves of DeWitt.

With an estimated 64.7% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Moore 1,875

Hillman 1,044

Rieves 471

House District 61 includes Woodruff County and parts of Jackson, Prairie, Monroe and Arkansas counties.

Moore said the district deserves a representative who reflects its values.

"As your next state representative, I will always work to support our farming community, grow our local economy and support our existing businesses, and keep our government accountable to the people here at home," Moore said when he announced his campaign.

Rep. Craig Christiansen, R-Bald Knob, was poised to finish last in a three-way primary contest won by Independence County Judge Robert Griffin that also included Jackson County Quorum Court member Wayne Long.

House District 39 covers part of White, Jackson and Independence counties.

With an estimated 76.4% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Griffin 1,656

Long 1,336

Christiansen 1,183

In announcing his candidacy, Griffin said he would focus on issues including better education, rural broadband and taking care of farmers and homeowners through fewer regulations and lower taxes.

In a contest that included two Republican incumbents who were drawn into the same district, Rep. Mark McElroy, R-Tillar and Rep. David Tollett, R-Lexa, were neck and neck Tuesday night. Their House district includes Phillips and Lee counties as well as parts of St. Francis, Monroe, Arkansas and Desha counties.

With an estimated 52.9% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

McElroy 400

Tollett 397

Dexter Miller was poised to win the Democratic primary for that seat, defeating Kellee Farris.

With an estimated 84.2% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Miller 1,591

Farris 1,393

OPEN SEATS

Tuesday's primary contests also decided the Republican nominee for open seats in the Little Rock suburbs.

Radio host R.J. Hawk defeated small business owner Walter Burgess in the race to represent a new seat covering eastern Saline County.

With an estimated 99% of precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Hawk 1,532

Burgess 1,226

Hawk will face Democrat Roy Vaughn of Alexander in November. A member of the Bryant City Council, Hawk says he has already been fighting for constituents in the area.

Pharmacist Brandon Achor will be the Republican nominee for House District 71 covering the Maumelle area, defeating college football official Wes Booker.

With an estimated 88% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Achor 2,208

Booker 750

Achor describes himself as a conservative Republican whose top priority is school choice. He will face Democrat John J. Pack and Libertarian Aaron Robert Raatz in the general election. The district covers much of the area Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, represents now.

In the Democratic contest to succeed state Senate candidate Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, in House District 79, Tara Shephard defeated Pulaski County Quorum Court member Teresa Coney. The seat covers the southwest part of the city.

With an estimated 88% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Shephard 1,081

Coney 650

There are no other candidates in the race.