Runoffs likely in council contests

There may be runoffs in Wards 1 and 3 in June, according to Jefferson County Election Commission Chair Mike Adam, after final but unofficial results in the city council races were announced Tuesday night at the Election Commission Office.

As polling locations closed at 7:30 Tuesday evening, the Election Commission office at 123 Main Street began to fill up with city council candidates. Unofficial but final results were read at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Ward 1 had a total of five candidates after Council Member Joni Alexander announced she would not be seeking re-election. Supported by Alexander, LaTisha Brunson led the votes with 578 followed by Danny Walker with 241.

David D. Knott, who was having a watch party on Main Street, had 226 votes, Garland Trice had 106 and John Proctor had 60.

If those vote totals hold, it appears that Brunson garnered close to 48% of the vote, which would put her in a runoff with Walker.

Brunson, who sat in the audience, was pleased with the results as they were read aloud, fist bumping others in the audience.

In a previous candidate forum, both Brunson and Walker said they support the Go Forward Pine Bluff Tax.

"I will support Go Forward as long as it's good for the city. I'll support it wholeheartedly," said Brunson, who added that she would want to see the facts first. "I'm not going to agree with everything that everybody does, but I will agree if it's progressing the city."

Trice was asked previously why he was seeking office when he has a "legal entanglement" with the city. During a previous candidate debate he accused the city of Pine Bluff of not following the rules and regulations related to the $123,000 that the city says he owes in connection with a building he owned.

Incumbent Ivan Whitfield led Ward 3 with 578 votes with opponents Lanette Frazier getting 406 votes and Quranner Cotledge receiving 227 votes. If the votes remain unchanged, Whitfield, who received close to 48% of the vote, would be in a runoff with Frazier.

Whitfield, who has served on the Pine Bluff City Council for four years, has expressed his opposition to the Go Forward Pine Bluff Tax and has proposed to divert money earmarked for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects to other purposes.

Frazier has worked under three mayoral administrations: Carl Redus, Debe Hollingsworth and Shirley Washington.

Steven Mays Sr., who also was in attendance at the Election Commission Office, will remain the senior alderman winning Ward 4 against Cassandra Dean 501 to 244.

Ballot totals in Jefferson County were 9,858 with 3,783 Republican votes and 5,919 Democratic votes. Nonpartisan votes made up 156 of the tally.