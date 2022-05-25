Shooting wounds

2 playing football

A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old playing football in a field off Baseline Road in Little Rock were injured by gunfire Sunday night, according to a police report.

The victims told police a group of youths was playing football when a gold Chevrolet Impala pulled up and its occupants started shooting into the field, located in the 5800 block of Baseline Road.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the 15-year-old's leg before he was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to UAMS.

Officers found shell casings on Lew Drive.