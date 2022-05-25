OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Six favorite Chablis wines available in Arkansas





I'm not sure whom I have to thank for International Chardonnay Day — held annually on the Thursday before Memorial Day — but I'm so glad that it exists (though it's weird an international holiday is scheduled around an American holiday, no?). By now, you probably know that I'll take any excuse to talk about one of the world's greatest grapes.

While many think of chardonnay as just a butter-tasting catnip to the Real Housewives of Central Arkansas, the wine comes in a vast range of styles, and today I'd like to highlight one of my favorites: Chablis.

This small French town, about halfway between Paris and Dijon, produces many of France's top chardonnays, all with a characteristic racy, shimmering profile. You won't find any butter bombs here. Instead, you're more likely to find notes of barely ripe green apples and a signature, almost saline, minerality.

Similar to the other wines of Burgundy, you'll find bottles of Chablis marked by the prominence of the fruit's location. Entry level bottles will simply say "Chablis," while bottles marked as "Premier Cru" (sometimes 1er Cru) and "Grand Cru" contain wines from more famous vineyard sites (and come with a more hefty price tag).

There are many options for great Chablis in Arkansas. Here are a few of my favorites:

Domaine Alain Pautre Chablis, $28

This is made entirely in stainless-steel barrels that show off the wine's prickly acidity. It's a great pairing for oysters and other delicate seafood.

Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis, $30

Look for notes of lemon, spring flowers and sea spray. It spends 12 months aging in neutral oak barrels that give it a subtle softness.

J. Moreau & Fils Chablis, $32

These folks have been making Chablis since 1814, so you can bet they know what they're doing. This is a great example of the purity and minerality that Chablis expresses.

Roland Lavantureux Chablis, $36

Brothers Arnaud and David Lavantureux head up this winery, which churns out head-turning wines, vintage after vintage. Their entry-level bottling is piercing and vivacious: the perfect pairing for grilled seafood.

Christian Moreau Chablis, $43

This is one of those perfect, goes-with-everything wines that are all too rare in the world. Look for notes of dried apple, peach, pineapple and apricot.

Roland Lavantureux Chablis Premier Cru Vau de Vey, $56

This bottling from a premier cru vineyard is a step up in both quality and finesse. It shows off Chablis' elegant side, with all of the glamour and refinement of a yacht cutting across the Mediterranean. Grab a few and drink them over the next few years — this one's got the stamina to age.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow, and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



