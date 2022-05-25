Super Quiz: “B” Countries

1. The largest country in South America.

2. Christopher Columbus' first landfall was on one of the islands of this country.

3. Simon Bolivar founded this country.

4. One of the six founding countries of the European Union.

5. The only Central American country where English is the official language.

6. Its capital city is Dhaka.

7. The easternmost of the West Indies.

8. This landlocked country is historically known as Byelorussia.

9. European country on the Black Sea.

ANSWERS

1. Brazil

2. The Bahamas

3. Bolivia

4. Belgium

5. Belize

6. Bangladesh

7. Barbados

8. Belarus

9. Bulgaria