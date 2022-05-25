Two JP incumbents trail in contests

With all precincts reporting, it appeared that two incumbent Jefferson County justices of the peace incumbents would be defeated in their bids for reelection.

Jefferson County District 6 Justice of the Peace incumbent Glenda Daniels lost her seat to Margarette Williams 179 to 358 in the final but unofficial results.

And incumbent Justice of the Peace Brenda Bishop-Gaddy lost to Edward Spears Sr. by a narrow margin: 302 votes to 323.

Spears served as a justice of the peace for 16 years but announced in 2015 that he would not seek reelection after some legal troubles. His term ended on Dec. 31, 2016, and Bishop-Gaddy assumed office on Jan. 1, 2017, and was re-elected in the 2018 Democratic Party primary.

Other incumbents fared better during Tuesday's primary.

Jefferson County District 1 Justice of the Peace incumbent Alfred Carroll defeated his opponent, Herman Horace, 421 votes to 175. Carroll has served nine terms and 18 years as a justice of the peace, serving with four different county judges.

Jefferson County District 4 Justice of the Peace incumbent Patricia Royal-Johnson won out over Delton Wright, 448 votes to 245. Wright was reelected for a 10th consecutive term without opposition in the May 2018 primary election and did not face an opponent in the November general election, but resigned his seat because he was living outside his district. He then ran for the District 4 seat.