UNDER THE RADAR: Episcopal Collegiate School’s Ashauni Corley

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Episcopal Collegiate School’s Ashauni Corley.

Class: 2023

Position: Guard

Size: 5-8

Stats: Averaged 14 points per game as a junior.

Offer: Mississippi College

Coach Micah Marsh:

“Ashauni is very coachable. That’s the first thing that pops into my mind regardless of skill or talent. She’s a sponge. She’s always looking to get better, asking questions. You know, as a coach, you don’t always get that. A lot of times people (think they) already know the answers. She’s not that type. She’s always looking to get better.”

Good offensive skills:

“She can score. Offensively, she’s got a good skill set. I think her strongest skill set is kind of her mid-range game. It’s kind of a lost art, of course, in all of basketball. She can shoot it, but her mid-range pull-up game is probably her strongest offensive skill she has.”