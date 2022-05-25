University of Central Arkansas proposes 2.3% tuition, fees increase

The University of Central Arkansas board of trustees on Thursday will consider a proposed 2.25% rate increase in tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students taking 15 hours per semester in the 2022-23 academic year.

The average rate, under that scenario, would be $9,778 in tuition and mandatory fees, according to documents released by UCA on Tuesday. The actual amount depends on several factors, including how many credit hours a student takes during a semester.

The $9,778 amount does not include living expenses, school supplies and costs associated with a particular student's major, such as a lab.

The board is scheduled to meet at 2:30 p.m. in the board of trustees' conference room on the UCA campus in Conway. The meeting will be available to watch online at this link: https://livestream.com/ucaavs/bot-may-2022

UCA had 10,105 students in the fall 2021 semester, according to the state Division of Higher Education. About 8,638 were full-time equivalent students.