Washington jumps in front in contest for tax collector

Democratic incumbent Tony Washington, Jefferson County's tax collector, dominated the early voting ballots and looked to be well on his way to retaining the seat that he has held for almost three years with half of Jefferson County precincts reporting.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Washington had received 3,631 votes while his Democratic challenger, Jimmy Lee Fisher Sr., who is a Jefferson County justice of the peace, had received 1,140 votes.

There were no Republican challengers for the post.

Washington said he was confident that his body of work during his first term played a major factor in the way the citizens of Jefferson County voted based on his early lead.

"I worked really hard because you can't take any election for granted." said Washington. "I enjoy serving the people of Jefferson County and showed them. What I found out during my campaign is that the people recognized my hard work. I really appreciated the people telling me that and they showed me that by the way the early returns have come out."

During the campaign, Washington touted his pilot program as one that created real-time collections and his promise to help students at neighboring colleges -- the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas College -- gain work experience, which was an issue that seemed to resonate with Jefferson County residents.

"I didn't want to get into the petty politics because I have a job to do and that is serving the people of Jefferson County," Washington said.

The evening's watch parties for the two candidates were different early on as Fisher played pool and enjoyed a barbecue dinner with many of his constituents at the Veterans Service Office in a relaxed atmosphere.

In contrast, Washington appeared in person at the Election Commission headquarters to view the initial returns, which were heavily trending in his favor.

The soon-to-be 70-year-old Fisher was nonetheless grateful for the elective process and the opportunity to run against a strong incumbent such as Washington.

"I felt like after I reached my plateau in a certain area, it is time to seek higher ground." Fisher said. "It was really nothing personal, but we just wanted to reach higher. I believe it's good not to get too complacent because at my age you get stagnant and I don't feel that I was ready for the [rocking] chair."