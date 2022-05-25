Water park set to open Saturday

The Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, opens Saturday at 11 a.m. for the 2022 summer season.

Besides swimming, activities include a variety of low-to-high slides, a climbing wall, a spot reserved for younger visitors, and more. There are drink and snack bars and plenty of chaise lounges, shaded tables and cabanas for rent.

The water park is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

Kids three years and under get in free.

A one-day pass for kids, four years through 12 is $12; and for people 13 years and up, it's $12; and for active military and seniors 65-plus it's $10.

A 10-visit pass, with no age or residency restrictions, is $100; and a season pass, for White Hall School District residents only, is $55.

For more information, call the Crenshaw Springs Water Park at (870) 247-6964.