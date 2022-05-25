WH names fishing park for resident

Noel Foster was the newly elected White Hall mayor about 10 years ago when he and O.C. Cannon, co-owner of Cannon Contracting Inc., were talking about the cost of dirt work, estimated at between $250,000 and $300,000, for the planned White Hall Community Center.

Foster, who was worried about keeping construction costs at a minimum, remembered Cannon had his signature "big, old hat on," as the two talked, and at one point, Foster said, "'O.C., I'm on a high budget. Three-hundred thousand is a lot of dirt."

"Cannon grinned and said, 'It sure is,'" Foster recalled.

He replied, "O.C., I'm worried."

After which O.C. said, "Noel how much land does the city have?'"

Basically, Foster pointed to the large tract of land behind the future community center, and Cannon said, "'I'll dig you a two-acre pond and only charge you $50,000, and you can have all the dirt you need,'" Foster said.

White Hall City Council members quickly approved the deal, which saved the taxpayers as much as $250,000.

Cannon's idea paid off in more ways than just savings.

Although the two-acre fishing hole is off the beaten track, it's patrolled and stocked three times a year with bream, crappie and bass by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

It's behind Crenshaw Water Park and the White Hall Community Center on Dollarway Road.

Already the area around the popular fishing hole is cleared, easy to access and used daily by people who come from all around the area.

A FISHING HOLE WASN'T ENOUGH

At the May 5 White Hall Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards Banquet, emcee David Beck announced the city's creation of O.C. Cannon Fishing Park.

Cannon, 79, died April 3 and the park was named in his honor. He contributed to many causes across the city, from baseball to law enforcement and more, and he was known for his love of fishing.

Cannon's widow and longtime business partner is Nancy Cannon.

"The dedication of the fishing park at the White Hall Community Center is a special tribute to O.C. Cannon," she said. "The community center project allowed O.C. to combine work, which he loved, with his love for the outdoors and providing for others. The Cannon family is truly honored that many family and friends will be able to enjoy the fishing park at the community center in remembrance of O.C. Cannon."

ENHANCEMENTS

The park will include two picnic pavilions at a cost of possibly $10,000 each and a pier that extends from the banks of the pond out over the water, said Jeff May, assistant to the mayor, who is working on the project.

"The pier will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, giving everyone an opportunity to fish," May said.

Foster explained the reason for the pavilions.

"I would like people to have a place to sit down and eat, enjoy the view," Foster said.

In the future, the city might install barbecue grills, too, he added.

The pier is being designed by McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Little Rock, and the city will have to find a contractor that has the experience in and can handle this type of work, Foster said.

"At this point, we have no idea of the cost of the pier or the total cost (of the park)," May said, adding that the city maintenance department will do as much of the work as possible.

The goal is to have the pavilions installed by this fall, but May said it depends on availability of construction materials and other factors, such as the weather, that could slow the work.

The construction of the pier will probably take longer, May said.

Foster said the city continues to invest in and create outdoor facilities, such as the dog park, inside White Hall City Park, that opened last year.

The O.C. Cannon Fishing Park will enhance the city's recreational offerings, Foster said.