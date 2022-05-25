White Hall set to host jobs event

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the city, will host a job fair from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

It's open to the public and not limited to White Hall or Jefferson County residents. Job openings range from little or no training to highly skilled or a college degree required.

Already, approximately 35 employers have signed up and will be on site, and there's room for more, organizers said.

Participating employers will have booths at the job fair. The deadline to for employers to sign up is June 9. For more information, email WhiteHallChamber@gmail.com.