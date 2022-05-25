Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney tests positive for covid-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said Wednesday that she had tested positive for covid-19 and planned to work through minor symptoms she said she was experiencing.

The Wyoming Republican's diagnosis comes amid a nationwide surge in new coronavirus cases and reports of positive tests from Cheney's congressional colleagues, including North Carolina Democrat David Price, who tested positive last weekend.

Case counts are as high as they've been since mid-February and those figures are likely a major undercount because of unreported positive home test results and asymptomatic infections. Hospitalizations are also up. And more than one-third of the U.S. population lives in areas considered high risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cheney said in a statement that she was fully vaccinated and had also received a coronavirus booster. She faces a tough Republican primary battle on Aug. 16 against Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who is scheduled to appear Saturday at a rally in Casper with former President Donald Trump.