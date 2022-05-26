Alcaraz wins in 5 sets; women’s champ withdraws

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point in the fourth set and erased an early deficit in the fifth to overcome Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7), 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at Roland Garros.

The sixth-seeded Alcaraz grabbed six of the final seven games, and the last half-dozen points, to finish off the second-round victory that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours.

Barbora Krejcikova, last year's French Open champion in singles and doubles, says she has tested positive for covid-19 and will withdraw from the tournament.

She already lost in the first round of singles but said Wednesday in a posting on Instagram that now she will need to drop out of trying to defend the doubles title she won in 2021 with Katerina Siniakova.

"Last night I started to feel bad and this morning I woke up with fever. I decided to get tested for Covid and it came back positive," Krejcikova wrote. "I am extremely sad that I won't be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side, I am glad I am injury free and can't wait to get healthy and back to training."

The 26-year-old from Czech Republic is the second player to announce she tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus since the year's second Grand Slam tournament began on Sunday.

Another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova, pulled out of the clay-court event before her second-round singles match.

Alcaraz is just 19 but arrived in Paris with a lot of expectations -- of his own and of others -- based on his breakthrough season that includes a tour-leading four titles. He is the youngest player to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

En route to the Madrid Open title on red clay earlier this month, Alcaraz became the first man to beat both Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same tournament on that surface.

But he was quite close to making a quicker-than-anyone-expected exit against fellow Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas, a 34-year-old who is ranked 44th.

Alcaraz was a point from losing while Ramos-Vinolas served for the victory at 5-4 in the fourth set. But Ramos-Vinolas missed a forehand there. Eighty minutes later, after trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Alcaraz earned his first match point and converted it with an ace.

"It's great that the people talk about you, think that I'm going to be No. 1 in the world, but of course it's a little bit of pressure on me," Alcaraz said. "But I try not to think about it."

He had trailed by two sets to one. He had been a point from defeat. He had been down 3-0 in the fifth set. He made 74 unforced errors. He accumulated 31 break points but frittered away 23 of them. None of that mattered.

"At the end of the third set, I thought I was going to lose," Alcaraz said. "I knew I had to change something or I would lose."

The day also included straight-set victories for defending champion Djokovic and 13-time champion Nadal, along with a comeback from a two-set hole for No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, who like Alcaraz needed to save a match point.

There were losses for reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu -- the 19-year-old's French Open debut ended against Aliaksandra Sasnovich with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 defeat -- and No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari, while Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4. Seeded Americans Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova -- who defeated Naomi Osaka in the first round -- Sebastian Korda and John Isner advanced. So did past Grand Slam champs Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens.

Most attention, however, was on Alcaraz, just as it has been for much of 2022 as everyone searches for the Next Big Thing to supplant the Big Three in men's tennis.

Alcaraz improved to 18-1 on clay this season, another reason his name is in the discussion, along with Djokovic's and Nadal's chiefly, about who could leave Roland Garros with the title. That lone loss came at the Monte Carlo Masters last month against Korda -- who happens to be Alcaraz's next opponent.

Alcaraz said he will re-watch that match to see how to try to reverse the result. Good as he might already be, his oft-stated desire to keep improving bodes well for what might come down the road.

He called the back-and-forth struggle against Ramos-Vinolas "a lesson."

"I need to learn from these types of matches," Alcaraz said, "these types of situations."

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz shouts as he wins the fourth set against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Spain's Carlos Alcaraz volleys the ball to Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, front, serves the ball to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament on the Simonne Mathieu court at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)



Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning against Argentina's Sebastian Baez in five sets, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5, in their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (7-9), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Belinda Bencic of Switzerland plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

