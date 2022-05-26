The first, unedited, flash thought comes to mind: Why can't we handle this? Why can't We the People fix this problem? As we fix so many others?

The early reports on Tuesday afternoon were about a school shooting in Texas, again. At first, news coming over the wire said two dead, then 14, then 19, then more. Then the pictures. Why can't we fix this problem?

The usual suspects gave it about two hours before running to their talking points. These usual suspects are found at all points of the political axis in this country. They may disagree on everything except getting their political shots out fast.

You probably know more about the latest massacre than we do, this editorial having been written Wednesday. But as the wire reports come in from Uvalde, Texas, here are some questions before all the facts are clear. Because we can't keep them inside. First question: Why can't we fix this problem?

If initial reports are correct, a Border Patrol officer was working nearby when the shooting started. He rushed into the school and shot the suspect. Question: Does that mean there were no other officers--armed local cops working off-duty, resource officers hired by the school, or something in-between--at the school?

Reports started coming in Wednesday morning that schools across the country, many of them in the last week of the academic year, had decided to add "extra precautions" in wake of the slaughter in Texas.

Now you're adding extra precautions?

Schools should no longer be soft targets. We remember writing about the need for locks and cameras and fencing and gates after Columbine in 1999. We got letters from people complaining that we wanted to make schools into prisons.

But how things change. What would be your reaction today if you could walk onto a school campus, patrol the halls, and enter a classroom without being questioned, and without being "buzzed through" or otherwise challenged? If the term "hissy" comes to mind, you understand the world.

This shooter gave off enough red flags, having posted pix of weapons on social media and maybe some comments.

For all the political fighting, can we at least agree that red-flag laws make sense? Perhaps a red-flag law couldn't have stopped this shooting, but it could have. And could stop many more. We're not talking about taking away your rifle because a neighbor is mad at you for dumping your leaves on his lawn. Any complaint would have to be signed off by a judge in good standing. And most of these laws are initiated by police or family. Why is this one such a heavy lift?

The president spoke to the nation, as presidents do at times like these: "As a nation we have to ask: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name are we going to do what needs to be done? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?"

Answer: We're not. But if the nation's leader has any specifics in mind that would have prevented this shooting--specifics that would work in this country governed by its unique Constitution--then everybody's willing to listen, Mr. President.

But we suppose that even President Biden has nothing but questions this morning. Just like the rest of us.

Why can't we fix this problem?