Arkansas basketball newcomers expected to report to Fayetteville

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff are expected to welcome all but two newcomers to campus this weekend, and some could arrive as early as Friday.

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV, former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham, former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile and former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell are expected to arrive over the weekend.

SI.com rates Council the No. 22 transfer in the country, while CBS Sports rates Makhel Mitchell the No. 23 transfer and Makhi Mitchell the No. 24 transfer.

Freshmen are also expected to be in Fayetteville this weekend, including guard Derrian Ford of Magnolia, Morrilton guard Joseph Pinion, and forward Barry Dunning Jr. from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala.

North Little Rock’s Nick Smith Jr. was invited to the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship National Team training camp in Houston starting today and ending June 2, but he has decided to skip it and will report to Fayetteville on Sunday.

Signees Jordan Walsh of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., and Anthony Black of Duncanville, Texas, will participate in the USA Basketball camp. They will report to Arkansas at a later date.

Walsh and Black will be vying for 12 spots on the USA Basketball U18 National Team that will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12.

Arkansas is coming off back-to back Elite Eight appearances, and Arkansas' 2022 recruiting class has been rated No. 2 nationally behind Duke. With the Hogs’ success in the portal, expectations for Razorback basketball haven’t been this high since the Nolan Richardson glory days.