Arkansas to face Florida next in Hoover

Arkansas will play Florida in an elimination baseball game Friday morning at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The Gators were one-hit and lost 10-0 to Texas A&M in seven innings Thursday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The Aggies scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and retired Florida in order in the top of the seventh to initiate a run rule.

Jack Caglianone's two-out single in the second inning was the only hit for the Gators, who struck out 11 times against Micah Dallas and Moo Menefee.

Brandon Neely pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Gators (36-21). The Aggies scored seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings against three Florida relievers.

Arkansas (38-17) lost two of three games to Florida on April 7-9 in Gainesville, Fla. The Razorbacks won the series opener 8-1, but lost the final two games by scores of 7-2 and 9-7.

The Gators and the Razorbacks will play at the SEC Tournament for the eighth time. Arkansas has won five of the seven previous matchups in Hoover.

The winner of the Arkansas-Florida game will play Saturday morning against the loser of a game Friday between Texas A&M and Alabama. The Razorbacks lost road series against both teams this season, and lost 4-3 to the Crimson Tide in Hoover on Wednesday.



