Bears’ season ended by no-hitter

The University of Central Arkansas' softball season ended Wednesday as the Bears were no-hit by two UNLV pitchers during a 1-0 loss in the semifinals of the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo.

The Rebels scored their run in the fourth inning when designated player Denise Armendariz lifted a solo home run off Jordan Johnson. Otherwise, Johnson and Kayla Beaver combined to scatter four more hits by UNLV (43-14) and give their team a chance to break through.

UCA (37-21) had baserunners in the bottom halves of the fourth and sixth innings but didn't put anyone in scoring position until it was down to its final two outs. A fly out and pop out, however, stranded Tremere Harris on third base as the Rebels advanced to today's final.