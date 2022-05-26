Bradford officer accused of raping child, police say

A Bradford police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges that include rape and sexual grooming of a child, authorities said.

Aaron Cochrane, 41, was most recently an officer with the Bradford Police Department and has also been employed by the Jackson County sheriff’s office and worked as a school resource officer in White County in recent years, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

A message left with Bradford City Hall regarding the status of Cochrane’s employment with the city’s police department wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.

Cochrane was booked into the Jackson County jail on charges that included two counts of rape and one count each of sexual grooming of a child and sexual assault.

Authorities opened an investigation in March regarding separate allegations made against Cochrane, according to the release. State police didn’t disclose the nature of the allegations in the release, though the agency said its investigation is ongoing.