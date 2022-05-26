Carin Schoppmeyer: Pups for Peace helps create pet sanctuary

Pups for Peace Dog Walk on June 4 at Gulley Park in Fayetteville will bring Peace at Home Family Shelter steps closer to establishing a pet sanctuary at the shelter.

Eva Terry, development director, says an on-site pet sanctuary is necessary "so that families can bring their pets with them when they come into shelter. Right now, many families have to leave pets behind or make other arrangements, which can put the pets or their people in danger."

The nonprofit organization launched a fundraising campaign in March to build the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary, named in memory of the longtime Peace at Home supporter and board member and first executive director of the Humane Society of the Ozarks. All proceeds from the walk will go toward building the pet sanctuary. Clark also helped establish the Animal League of Washington County.

Organizers say: "The planned building will include space for up to eight dogs and up to four cats to safely reside at one time. There will also be space for smaller pets, such as hamsters. The sanctuary will also include isolation space, indoor and outdoor play spaces for families and pets, a grooming station, and a veterinary exam room. This building will be a short walk away from the main shelter building, making it possible for families to see and care for their pets every day."

Registration for the 1.5 mile pet walk is $25 and includes pet goodies such as bandana and treats and snacks for all. Walk participants are welcome with or without pets.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

A sign is displayed, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the site of what will be the new Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary behind the Peace at Home Family Shelter in Fayetteville. The space for animals, named after the late Candy Clark who served on the Washington County Quorum Court and helped found the Animal League of Washington County, will allow survivors of domestic abuse live with their pets on the site. Check out nwaonline.com/220401Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

