Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Carin Schoppmeyer: Pups for Peace helps create pet sanctuary

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
A conceptual drawing by Witsell Evans Rasco Architects/Planners shows what the pet sanctuary at Peace at Home Family Shelter in Fayetteville will look like. The shelter for domestic abuse survivors held a groundbreaking Thursday, March 31, 2021, for the facility and also launched a financial campaign. (Courtesy/Peace at Home Family Shelter)

Pups for Peace Dog Walk on June 4 at Gulley Park in Fayetteville will bring Peace at Home Family Shelter steps closer to establishing a pet sanctuary at the shelter.

Eva Terry, development director, says an on-site pet sanctuary is necessary "so that families can bring their pets with them when they come into shelter. Right now, many families have to leave pets behind or make other arrangements, which can put the pets or their people in danger."

The nonprofit organization launched a fundraising campaign in March to build the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary, named in memory of the longtime Peace at Home supporter and board member and first executive director of the Humane Society of the Ozarks. All proceeds from the walk will go toward building the pet sanctuary. Clark also helped establish the Animal League of Washington County.

Organizers say: "The planned building will include space for up to eight dogs and up to four cats to safely reside at one time. There will also be space for smaller pets, such as hamsters. The sanctuary will also include isolation space, indoor and outdoor play spaces for families and pets, a grooming station, and a veterinary exam room. This building will be a short walk away from the main shelter building, making it possible for families to see and care for their pets every day."

Registration for the 1.5 mile pet walk is $25 and includes pet goodies such as bandana and treats and snacks for all. Walk participants are welcome with or without pets.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

  photo  A sign is displayed, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the site of what will be the new Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary behind the Peace at Home Family Shelter in Fayetteville. The space for animals, named after the late Candy Clark who served on the Washington County Quorum Court and helped found the Animal League of Washington County, will allow survivors of domestic abuse live with their pets on the site. Check out nwaonline.com/220401Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  
More News

[]

 

Print Headline: Pups for Peace helps create pet sanctuary

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT