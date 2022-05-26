Community Briefs 5-26-22

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Fest set

The Pine Bluff-Atheimer Blues Fest (Fall Fest Remix festival) is scheduled for June 4 at the Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates open at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m.

This event serves as the new date for last year's fall fest, which was postponed due to inclement weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored June 4, according the news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com.

Featured artists are The Barkays, Sir Charles Jones, Omar Cunningham, Donnie Ray, Mo B, Gerod Rayborn, Lady Trucker, Eddie Keys, Kamyra and The Platinum Band. Additional artists are being added, according to the release.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the show. VIP seating, RV parking, a party bus VIP style (round trip from West Memphis) and merchandise vending apace is also available.

To purchase tickets online, visit Impact Tickets at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pbabluesfest-2022. Details: 888-684-9998.

Black Hall of Fame awards grants

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation (ABHOF) awarded $50,000 in grants in an online presentation Tuesday, according to a news release.

Area recipients include:

Southeast Arkansas College (Arkansas, Jefferson counties) – offers a Kids Virtual Learning Summer Camp.

St. Luke – Pine Bluff United Methodist Church (Ashley, Jefferson, Pulaski counties) – funds will provide gear for children attending camp that will develop survival skills, wildlife appreciation and agricultural science knowledge.

Junior Achievement of Arkansas (Benton, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lonoke, Madison, Pulaski, Saline, Washington counties) – will launch the first "Virtual Pitch Competition" where African American middle and high school students will "virtually pitch" creative entrepreneurial ideas on products, services or solutions.

UCA Center for Community and Economic Development (Statewide) – will partially fund the Arkansas Racial Equity Summit.

Women & Children First (Faulkner, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline counties) – provides funds to support Camp HOPE for children of domestic violence.

Arkansas Broadcasting Foundation (Statewide) – will help fund a one-hour show that runs weekly called Black Consumer News.

The grants are administered by Arkansas Community Foundation, are made to support projects focused on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development for minority and under-served communities.

For 18 years, ABHOF has made $667,288 in grants to Arkansas nonprofits,

"We are pleased to support the efforts of grassroots and other nonprofit organizations in Arkansas through our grant program," said Charles Stewart, Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Chairman. Details: www.arblackhalloffame.org.

Economics Arkansas names winners

Economics Arkansas recently announced that 19 schools won top prizes in their respective divisions and regions of The Stock Market Game™, a statewide investment competition, according to a news release.

The spring 2022 and 2021-2022 year-long winners include these area winners:

Region 6 -- Taylor Elementary School, Marybeth Passmore advisor White Hall School District;

Region 2 -- Sheridan Intermediate School, Sherri DeSoto advisor, Sheridan School District;

Region 2 -- Sheridan Middle School, Amber Forbush advisor; Sheridan School District.

The contest challenges students in grades 4-12 to grow a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio over the course of each fall and spring semester or the whole school year. Winners of each session receive cash prizes, awards, and usually they're honored at an awards luncheon. Economics Arkansas has not held an awards luncheon since 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Details: www.economicsarkansas.org.

Ole Miss announces local honor students

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) named recipients to the Spring 2022 Dean's Honor Roll for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74, according to a news release.

Local honorees are: Henry Potter of Lake Village, who is majoring in mechanical engineering; and Abby Stratton of Stuttgart, who is majoring in Allied Health Studies.