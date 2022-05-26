Crawford County judge primary ends in runoff

VAN BUREN -- Election results are in for the Crawford County Judge position as of Wednesday morning, with 2,776 or 31% votes for Raymond Dale Harvey, 4,148 or 46% for Chris Keith and 2,116 or 23% for Scott Overby.

Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, who has held the seat since 2014, didn't file for reelection.

All three ran in the Republican primary with no Democrats filing for the open seat, and since no candidate has received a majority vote, Keith and Harvey advance to a runoff election June 21.

Arkansas county judges serve four-year terms. The yearly salary for the position is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Harvey, 53, has been the justice of the peace for District 5 for six years. He owns Turf & Pest Pro USA in Van Buren and also is chairman of the county's Economic Development Committee and a member of Keep Van Buren Beautiful and the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority.

Keith, 49, has been the county's road superintendent for 15 years. He has worked for the county for 22 years under four county judges, though this is his first time running for a political office. Keith is also a board member for the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council.

All of the candidates said improving and maintaining roads would be a significant priority if appointed, while also keeping the county budget in mind.

Keith said he thinks he'd particularly excel at fixing county roads due to his experience doing just that.

"I have helped get many grants for the Road Department to do different projects," he said. "I want to still continue to work on state and federal grants, getting road projects done for our infrastructure. I'd say the most challenging thing is getting everybody together as a whole to come up with a development plan, whether that be everybody getting together and having consultants come in and help us come up with that plan. Sometimes some people don't work well together, but I think with the right leadership, we can work together as a whole to come up with that."

"Our environment is always changing around us," Harvey added. "Technology is always changing around us, and the lifestyle has somewhat changed around us. So I think as the county judge, I plan to do that as well. Each and every year I think we should look at that next year. What can we do different? What can we do better? What did we do wrong? How can we correct that? How can we continue moving forward? Again, I think that all falls back to having county government more visible to the general public and being more transparent and giving them a voice."

Raymond Dale Harvey (left) and Chris Keith are heading to a runoff election for the Republican Party nomination for Crawford County judge.



