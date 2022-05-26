Crawford County sheriff primary results in runoff election

VAN BUREN --Primary election results are in for the Crawford County sheriff position as of Wednesday morning, with 3,297 or 35% votes for Daniel Perry, 2,654 or 28% for Shannon Gregory, 1,055 or 11% for Wayne Sandusky, and 2,313 or 25% for James Mirus.

All four candidates ran in the Republican primary with no Democrats filing for the open seat, and since no candidate has received a majority vote, Perry and Gregory advance to a runoff election on June 21.

The incumbent sheriff, Jim Damante, was appointed in 2021 to serve the remainder of Ron Brown's four-year term. Brown retired that year. Damante isn't able to seek reelection under state law.

Arkansas county sheriffs serve four-year terms. The yearly salary for the position is $63,878, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Each candidate has prior law enforcement experience.

Perry is the captain over Van Buren's Police Department's patrol division. He's served in the department for almost 27 years, including 20 years in criminal investigations, nearly five years in narcotics with the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Forces and two years in administration over patrol. Perry's 32 years in law enforcement also includes time spent on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Child Abduction Response Team and in the Magnolia Police Department.

Perry argued he's the most qualified candidate to serve as sheriff given the number of areas in which he has worked in law enforcement and the length of time he has served in the field. He also pointed to his experience as a justice of the peace on the Quorum Court and running his own business as qualifications, saying the Sheriff's Office needs to be run similarly to a business.

Gregory has been Mulberry's police chief since Jan. 1, 2013. His law enforcement career began in 1993, with him working as a dispatcher for Alma's Police Department and Arkansas State Police before joining the Crawford County Sheriff's Office in 1996. Once there, Gregory started in dispatch, went to patrol and moved up the ranks to patrol sergeant. Although he accepted a job in the oil field in 2006, he stayed in the Sheriff's Office's reserve and returned in 2010, serving as patrol deputy.

Gregory said he's worked for four Crawford County sheriffs in his life, learning a great deal from each one. He said his experience working at the Sheriff's Office has given him the knowledge necessary to understand how to effectively carry out the responsibilities of the department, such as patrolling the county.

Daniel Perry



Shannon Gregory

