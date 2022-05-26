Sections
Deputies on lookout for missing woman

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:30 a.m.


The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in finding a missing Jefferson County woman.

Maranda Merrell Neal, 38, was reported missing Sunday. Neal is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of Dyson Road and/or President's Circle. She left on an ATV, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on Neal's location is asked to contact any law enforcement agency, Investigator T. Wingard at (870) 510-0395, or the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division's non-emergency number (870) 541-5300. Details: www.jeffcoso.org or social media.


  photo  Maranda Merrell Neal
  


