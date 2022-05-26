Fedde, relievers shine; Dodgers suffer rare shutout

WASHINGTON -- Erick Fedde and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 Wednesday to avoid a series sweep.

Washington snapped a nine-game skid against Los Angeles. The Nationals had not defeated the Dodgers since Game 5 of the NL Division Series in 2019.

Tanner Rainey stranded two in the ninth inning for his fourth save in six tries, getting fly balls from Cody Bellinger and Will Smith to end it. It was Rainey's first save since April 19.

"The ball was hit a little bit harder than I was hoping for," Rainey said of the final out. "But when I saw (Juan) Soto running back and saw him turn around and camp under it a little bit, there was a lot of relief there."

Los Angeles lost for only the second time in 11 games, but the Dodgers still own the best record in the National League at 29-14. Los Angeles was shut out in the regular season for the first time since Aug. 29.

Fedde (3-3) pitched six innings, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out six.

"It's great when you can hand the ball over and watch three more zeroes go up on the board and hold the lead," Fedde said. "We haven't had a lot of opportunities to do that this year."

BRAVES 8, PHILLIES 4 Dansby Swanson scored for a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning on a play that started with a wild pitch by reliever Jose Alvarado (0-2) and a high throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto in an attempt to keep Swanson from reaching second. The ball sailed past the outstretched gloves of Jean Segura at second and Bryson Stott at shortstop, then went under the glove of center fielder Odubel Herrera for a two-base error.

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1 Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish (4-2) to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning, Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly and Milwaukee took two of three.

GIANTS 9, METS 3 Evan Longoria homered twice and Joc Pederson hit his fourth in two games as San Francisco went deep four times in the first two innings off rookie Thomas Szapucki and routed New York.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 5 Jack Suwinski hit a tying three-run home run in the sixth, Ben Gamel gave the Pirates their first lead in the seventh with an RBI single to send Pittsburgh past Colorado.

REDS 4, CUBS 3 Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliver Rowan Wick during a tense ending to Cincinnati's win over Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, GUARDIANS 1 Yuli Gurriel and Jose Siri had two hits each, Cristian Javier tied a career high with nine strikeouts and Houston beat Cleveland.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 2 Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both homered off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (4-5), dropping Seattle into last place in the AL West.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 2 Kole Calhoun and Mitch Garver each hit home runs and drove in two runs as Texas defeated Los Angeles.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2 (10) Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking two-run home run off Trevor Megill (0-1) in the 10th inning after Harold Castro went deep twice earlier.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 1 Jake Burger hit a three-run home run off Rich Hill, Lucas Giolito overcame a shaky first inning and Chicago beat Boston.

YANKEES 2, ORIOLES 0 JP Sears pitched five innings to win his first career start and four relievers finished a five-hitter as New York beat Baltimore.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 5, MARLINS 4 Harold Ramirez homered in a five-run first inning, Colin Poche struck out Jesus Aguilar to strand the bases loaded in the ninth and Tampa Bay held on for a victory over Miami.





