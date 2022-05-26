FYI: The weekend starts today with music and more

Because there's so much going on in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley -- y'all really know how to come out of quarantine! -- we're adding a new Thursday edition of our FYI arts calendar. To submit items to it, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com.

Today

Welcome Neighbors Book Club -- 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

In Conversation -- Virginia Jaramillo and Carmen Herrera, 1 p.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Thank you celebration hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum, 3-6 p.m., Siloam Springs Public Library. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Performance -- Trillium Salon Series presents C4 Ensemble, 5 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- Robert Durst will be the starter topic, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Buzz -- Music of "The Dirty South," 5:30-7 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pulpwood Queens Book Club -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Visiting Artist Showcase -- Erin Lorenzen, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Getting to the Dawes Roll -- An Introductory Course on Beginning Native Research, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

A Reedy Celebration of Black Composers -- With the C4 Clarinet Quartet, 6 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free (admission to "The Dirty South," $12). trilliumsalonseries.com; crystalbridges.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live at Turnbow -- With Tony Redman and Jeff Horton Band, 6:30 p.m., Walter Turnbow Park, 106 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Tastemakers -- Social Project Brewing Chef Dinner, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $119.63. themomentary.org.

Anitta Smith In Concert -- 7 p.m., Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free. Part of the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series.

Indie Films Artosphere -- Including local films "The 24" and "Mike the Birdman," 7 p.m., Starr Theater at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. Part of the Artosphere Festival. 443-5600, artospherefestival.org

__

Friday

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sipping On Words -- A coffee house poetry reading hosted by the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 5 p.m., Eureka Springs Coffee House, 11 N. Main St. Free. Email director@writerscolony.org.

Cody Jinks In Concert -- With Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real and Whitey Morgan, 6 p.m. Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. $25 & up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Full House In Concert -- 7 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free to $20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

__

Saturday

Walk & Talk -- The Good, the Bad and the In-Between with J.B. Hogan, 10-11:30 a.m., leave from Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Waitlist at faylib.org.

Crochet Group -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey. noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Fun -- My Best Friend Friday, including a special reading by author Darcy Patinson of the Crystal Bridges-inspired "Friday Comes on Tuesday," 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ashtyn Barbaree CD Release -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class, 7-9:30 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Michael Martin Murphey In Concert -- 7:30 p.m., Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road in Eureka Springs. Tickets $45-$65 at tix.com/ticket-sales/growbold/6578.

Green Acres In Concert -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free to $20. railyardlive.com/live-events.