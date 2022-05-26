Get to know: Arkansas D-lineman Terry Hampton

Transfer defensive lineman Terry Hampton plans to report to Fayetteville on May 31.

Hampton, 6-0, 293 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 15 after recording 61 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during his career at Arkansas State.

He picked the Razorbacks over offers from Texas Tech, SMU, Illinois, Houston, Oregon State, Western Kentucky and Utah State.

A native of El Dorado, he grew up following Arkansas and wanted to play for the Razorbacks. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Nickname: TK

Favorite thing about playing on the defensive line: Probably the most aggressive position in football. I just love being physical.

Coach Deke Adams is: A great coach. Someone who cares about you off the field more than on the field.

Funniest football moment: Ninth grade football I got out at running back during practice, I ran 22 power and one of my close friends attempted to tackle me and got ran smooth over. This was after he said he could tackle me.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: I have interest in having my own clothing line. I would definitely try to make the next billion-dollar sports brand like Nike. After football this will be another milestone of mine.

I'm happiest when I: Play video games. This is definitely my head-free space that I get whenever I can. Besides on game day. When it’s game day I’m definitely pumped up.

My mom is always on me to: Always take pictures. I’m really not that photogenic, but I try to just because she stays on me for them.

Favorite NFL player: Aaron Donald. He reminds me of myself, especially from an athletic build standpoint. Definitely want to be as good or better in the future.

Must-watch TV: There’s so many. I would say Punisher on Netflix. I don’t know if it’s still on there but definitely a good series.

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love them, but so far my shoulders been too big to get on them. The machine never locks me in, but I don’t need to be on them if the safety bar won’t work.

How would you spend $1 million: I would definitely invest and be able to make more, but I do have a goal to buy a clothes center that will provide free clothes to kids that have a hard time getting things throughout the year. I believe that it would be very beneficial.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: It would be time traveling in space. Being able to manipulate time has to be the coolest, especially in space. I could go anywhere in the galaxy.

My two pet peeves are: Someone I don’t know being very close to me and things being dirty.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: I’m a very talented painter. I love painting and I have a few pieces put up.

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Waffle House. They’re open 24/7 and have breakfast and lunch all day. I’m a big breakfast guy, for sure.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Fish or salmon with rice. Best duo.

I will never ever eat: Alligator

Favorite junk food: Churros and ice cream

My favorite sweet tooth craving is: Oreos

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs

My dream date is: Vanessa Morgan

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Cat or dog person and why: Dog. I love puppies and it’s a man’s best friend, for sure.

Hobbies: Drawing, working out, video games.

The one thing I could not live without is: My sisters, for sure. That’s the crew.

Best advice I’ve received: Keep God first and he will never fail you.

Role model and why: LeBron James. He’s the goat, and everything he does shows why he’s the best at what he does.

Three words to describe me: Hardworking, loyal, dedicated

People would be surprised that I: Practice playing the acoustic guitar