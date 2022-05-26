What a night.

A watcher from the old country, many years ago, described an American election thusly:

"As the election draws near, the activity of intrigue and the agitation of the populace increase; the citizens are divided into hostile camps, each of which assumes the name of its favorite candidate; the whole nation glows with feverish excitement, the election is the daily theme of the press, the subject of private conversation, the end of every thought and every action, the sole interest of the present.

"It is true that as soon as the choice is determined, this ardor is dispelled, calm returns, and the river, which had nearly broken its banks, sinks to its usual level; but who can refrain from astonishment that such a storm should have arisen?"--Alexis de Tocqueville

So now the river has fallen back into its banks. Until the next storm. We can predict when the next group of clouds rolls through:

This fall,

Specifically November.