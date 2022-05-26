Griner’s wife asks for player’s release

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner's release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.

"I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She's a political pawn, " said Cherelle, who became emotional detailing what little she knows about Griner's detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. "So if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow.

The 31-year-old Griner -- a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. -- faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Earlier this month, the Biden administration said Griner is being wrongfully detained.

Cherelle has talked with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Griner's case, but not the president.

"I was grateful for the call, you say she's top priority, but I wanna see it, and I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil," Cherelle said in her first public interview. "At this point I don't even know who I'm getting back when she comes back."

Russian officials have described Griner's case as a criminal offense without making any political associations. But Moscow's war in Ukraine has brought U.S.-Russia relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.

Despite the strain, Russia and the United States carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange last month -- trading former Marine Trevor Reed for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

While the U.S. does not typically embrace such exchanges, it made the deal in part because Yaroshenko had already served a long portion of his sentence.

The Russians may consider Griner someone who could figure into another such exchange.

Besides Griner, another American regarded as unjustly detained in Russia is Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan. Whelan was arrested in December 2018 while visiting for a friend's wedding and was later sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges his family has said are bogus.

"Even though they're separate people, separate roles, no connection besides what they're going through in Russia, you know, I obviously want him back too," Cherelle said. "You don't want anybody to be there, going through what they're going through."

Initially, friends and teammates of Griner were hesitant to talk about her situation for fear of interfering with the ongoing negotiations for her release. However, they began cautiously speaking out before the women's Final Four in early April as her detention gained more national attention.

Cherelle became emotional when talking about the support and how it helps Griner stay strong during the struggle for her release. The WNBA has acknowledged the 6-9 Mercury center's absence by putting a decal with her initials and number on the home floor of all 12 teams.

"It comforts BG," Cherelle said. "It let's her know she's not forgotten and ... when you're sitting over there, your country ... they haven't come ... to your rescue yet. I know that it makes her feel good, Because she doesn't want to be forgotten.

"Things like that matter, like, it has her hopeful," Cherelle added. "It lets her know she's not forgotten. Those small moments, I know give her some type of hope."

Cherelle said that prior to the detention, Griner's experience playing in Russia over the past nine years had been great. She was returning to the country after the Russian league took a break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament when she was detained.

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. As WNBA star and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner approaches the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, she faces no clear prospect of release. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star center may as early as Friday May 12, 2022, face a Moscow court hearing, which is likely to extend her pre-trial detention (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)



A young Phoenix Mercury fan holds up a sign "Free Brittney Griner" during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

