• Jonathan Searle, who had a small role in "Jaws" as one of two boys who send beachgoers into a panic by swimming around with a fake shark's fin, was named police chief of Oak Bluffs on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard, where the 1975 movie was partially filmed.

• Erin Gettis of Riverside County Animal Services in California expressed shock and disgust, but said a 4-month-old chihuahua is expected to survive thanks to a good Samaritan who called 911 after hearing the puppy "screaming" when it was shot through the neck with an arrow.

• Marc Humphries of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa cited "some of the highest blood lead concentrations ever recorded in wildlife" as a study of 25 Nile crocodiles at Lake St. Lucia found they're swallowing enough fishing weights to cause anemia and "severe tooth loss."

• Mike Huval, a Louisiana legislator, says accident stories convince him that his measure is necessary, and the second time was the charm as he advanced a bill to make using a handheld phone a traffic violation punishable by a ticket and a fine.

• Michael Dunn, who'd already resigned from the Lakeland City Commission in Florida, was sentenced to three years in prison for fatally shooting a man who tried to shoplift a hatchet from Dunn's store, Vets Army & Navy Surplus.

• Margaret Conroy of Daniel Boone Regional Library in Missouri said employee job satisfaction has always been important to administrators and "we are looking forward to learning more about their specific concerns" after employees at the system's four branches voted 101-55 to form a union.

• Randy Seal, sheriff of rural Washington Parish, La., said he aims to increase accountability and "put everyone, deputies and citizens alike, on their best behavior" by achieving one of his top priorities to equip his officers with body cameras.

• Alberto Fernandez, Argentina's president, and his wife will pay a fine of $24,000 for hosting her birthday bash in violation of the quarantine orders that he imposed to stem the spread of covid-19.

• Max Mendoza, 52, of Bolivia was sent to jail after a judge ordered an investigation into allegations that his tenure as a state-paid student leader constituted a crime, as he's been enrolled for 32 years and had several majors but never graduated, while earning as much as $3,000 a month.