Incumbents stay strong in Northwest Arkansas legislative races

Despite large spending and unprecedented numbers of open seats and candidates, voters in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley returned all serving legislators seeking another term or at least didn't fire them yet.

Two incumbents in the state Senate and four in the House either won reelection or will advance to a runoff. There were eight Senate races with 21 candidates and 15 House races with 37 candidates in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Legislative races in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw a surge in candidates, money, hyperbole and outside influence from political interest groups. Yet, there was no noticeable change in expected outcomes or voter turnout, said Janine Parry, professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Resources and name recognition still seem to matter in the region, she said.

Efforts to attract new voters didn't appear to change the political landscape, Parry said.

"It's just still the same inside baseball game that it's always been," she said. "It's maybe just a handful of people talking more loudly among each other and to the other side."

Senate

Three state Senate races each attracted campaign contributions totaling $230,000 or more, state campaign finance records show.

Incumbent state Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, came in second place in a five-candidate race for District 28 and will head to a June 21 runoff with former state Sen. Bryan King of Green Forest, who led the field. Other candidates were Keith Slape, Robert Largent and Theodore Walker.

The candidates' campaigns combined show contributions and loans of at least $291,856 as of May 14. Altogether, their campaigns spent at least $253,230 by that date.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Jim Wallace of Eureka Springs on Nov. 8.

The next most expensive state Senate races were the Republican state Senate contests in District 31 in northern Washington County and District 32 in eastern Benton County. Candidates raised more than $235,000 for each of those races.

State Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, won his three-candidate Republican primary for District 31 on Tuesday without a runoff, showing a clear majority of the vote. He defeated pastor Andrew Thompson and former Tontitown Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. Penzo will face Democrat Lisa Parks in the Nov. 8 general election.

Rep. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, prevailed over businessman James Tull in state Senate District 32's Republican primary.

The other incumbent, state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, defeated a challenge by Roy Hester of Ozark in their Republican primary. Stubblefield will face Libertarian candidate Gabriel Andreucetti in the general election in District 26.

House

In the House, fellow Gravette School Board members Hope Hendren Duke and Jay Oliphant will face each other in a runoff. The two accounted for 77% of 4,816 votes, leaving the third candidate, Jason Maxwell, with 23% of the total. Maxwell was an outspoken critic of School District policies, taking aim against teachings related to race and library books available to students.

Duke and Oliphant split among themselves on policies related to masks in schools. Duke supported making mask-wearing optional during the height of the pandemic, while Oliphant cast the sole vote against lifting a district mandate in April.

As for incumbents, state Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, won reelection to represent House District 47 against Wade Dunn, a self-employed convenience store operator. Johnson raised more than $100,000 for his campaign, while Dunn raised more than $88,000. Johnson will have no November opponent.

Incumbent state Rep. Marcus Richmond will head to a runoff with either Mike Jones or Greg Bland in the Republican primary for District 52. Richmond led the field, but the race between Jones and Bland was too close to call after election night. Jones led Bland by 147 votes. The winner of the runoff will win the seat outright.

Another state House race had six votes separating candidates. Chad Puryear held the slimmest of margins against Jody Harris for the District 25 Republican primary.

State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, easily won reelection against Christie Robertson, executive director of 1st Choice Pregnancy Medical Center in Fort Smith. Fite will not have an opponent in November.

Incumbent state Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, also handily won reelection for the River Valley's District 46 seat against Shawn Bates.