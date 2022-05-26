Leadership group gets tour of farms

For their May farm tour session, members of Leadership Pine Bluff learned more about what's happening in the areas of both agriculture and aquaculture in Jefferson County.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The first stop of the day was the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

At the Extension Service, Leadership Pine Bluff members toured the garden of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Next, they visited the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for an in-depth look at the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

Members headed over to the ponds to learn more about the research taking place for healthy fish production.

After lunch at Legends Restaurant at the Saracen Casino Resort, the group headed out to Sherrill to tour the farm operation of Kris and Meredith Baker, according to the newsletter.