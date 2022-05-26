Will be only outlaws

After watching Joe Biden once again blasting law-abiding gun owners and manufacturers over the absolutely tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I simply had to speak up.

It's sad that the first thing out of Biden's mouth, after such a senseless and tragic event, is to try and use it for political gain. I believe if Biden had his way, absolutely all firearms would be banned from public ownership. Sadly, the major point he's missing is that violent criminals, by definition, don't obey the law. Apparently, here's how Biden thinks: "We just had a violent criminal shoot up a school full of kids. Hmmm ... I know: Let's outlaw all guns, so the criminals don't get hurt." OK, that's hyperbole, but it gets the point across.

Instead of penalizing law-abiding gun owners, how about we strengthen the security at places favored as targets by violent sociopaths, especially schools and churches? Biden is so monumentally misguided that I simply don't understand how his mind works. I know it's a cliché, but it still applies: "When you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns." True dat!

MARK DAGUE

Bentonville

A parents' worst fear

How many more have to die? How many more parents have to race to a school, desperately searching for their child, only to find that their child has been brutally and mercilessly gunned down while at what they thought was a safe place?

When is it enough? When is it too much? When?

MIKE WATTS

Little Rock

The blame is shared

No amount of writing laws or changing the Constitution can stop gun violence (look at Chicago). Only the ignorant believe that. Joe Biden had 40 years to work on school security, yet he did nothing. He is as much to blame as anyone or organization for what just happened in Texas.

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

End cycle of killing

I challenge every mother in this country to stand up to their spouses or partners who possess semiautomatic guns. Take a stand for your kids, as they could very well be the next victims. And if you, a mother, possess such a killing machine, turn it in to law enforcement. Show empathy for these grieving families by doing something to end this cycle of killing.

And please carefully consider your vote. Support candidates that don't support the NRA.

MICHELLE SNYDER

Maumelle