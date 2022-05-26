Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Jumping to conclusions isn’t good exercise — or practice

My step-cousin -- a beautiful young woman several years my junior, with long chestnut hair and eyes as bright as lightnin' bugs' butts -- had an encounter last week that has festered in my mind. She told of a merchant who threatened to send her picture to the cops for parking in a handicapped spot. Not one to mince words, she replied that she would not only pose with her fake leg for that picture, but she'd smile for it, too.

From most outward appearances, one couldn't tell that Jess had any needs. A slight limp, perhaps, made more noticeable as the day progresses. But she didn't look like she was about to fall over in a strong wind, so the merchant -- and others long before him -- assumed she needed no assistance.

Minding one's business is a tough occupation. We know just enough "facts" and fill in the gaps with a story that makes sense to us.

The store owner didn't know Jess lost her leg as a small child, or that she's had umpteen surgeries and more artificial limbs fitted to her than he could shake a limb at. He didn't see callouses rubbed where the leg meets her skin, or a misaligned back and hip caused from heaving the leg forward with each step. He didn't see a girl trying to do what most of us take for granted. He didn't see someone coming to his store to benefit him. He saw someone taking advantage.

We don't know what we don't know.

Did you know you can't hum if you pinch your nose closed? Did you know you can't kiss your elbow? (Go ahead, try it. I'll wait.)

We think we know things. We think we can tell a diamond from a CZ -- that we can spot the fakers. I should know. I was the living embodiment of it in my youth.

In our little schoolhouse, this merchant could have easily spotted the "poor" kids. I mean, none of us were wealthy by any stretch, but there are degrees of poverty. The poor kids were the ones who wore the same unlaundered clothes for days in a row and had an aversion to soap -- the ones who looked like Pig Pen from the Peanuts gang.

But me? My hair was neatly coiffed and lacquered with AquaNet. My clothes were clean, pressed and, by early-'80s standards, somewhat fashionable despite lacking a name brand. I made good friends and good grades, and I carried myself well. I had it all.

I also had free lunches, government cheese, and a job to help my single mother pay our $126.02-a-month mortgage because her check from the factory didn't quite cover it. We had $6 in the bank on a good day. Some Pig Pens had $10.

Yet I'm still guilty of assuming things as well. Jess' encounter reminded me to keep my assumptions in check, especially when I want someone to explain themselves or justify their actions. Maybe jumping to conclusions isn't exercise after all.