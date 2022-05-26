Little Rock man sentenced to 3 years for fentanyl, heroin distribution

A Little Rock man who pleaded guilty in federal court last year to distribution of fentanyl and heroin in exchange for the dismissal of three other counts was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday.

Courtney Rhodes, who entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on June 2, was subject to a maximum prison term of 20 years under U.S. sentencing statutes, but under sentencing guidelines his recommended sentence was between 30 and 37 months in prison.

Rhodes was one of nine defendants facing 21 criminal counts who were accused by federal authorities of being part of a drug distribution ring run by Monterrio "Money" Fuller. The group was one of three rings believed to have been trafficking in fentanyl that were shut down by federal investigators in 2019.

According to court records, the investigation began in early 2018 when federal investigators were told Fuller and his associates were distributing fentanyl and heroin in Central Arkansas. Using court authorized wiretaps, authorities conducted more than 10 controlled buys and seized drugs, cash and guns amounting to more than $40,000.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is considered to be some 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and has been blamed in thousands of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and around the world in recent years.

Much of the fentanyl that enters the U.S. market, authorities have said, is manufactured in China and sold cheaply around the world to be mixed in with other drugs to increase the effect of those drugs. Health officials have warned that mixing illicit fentanyl with other drugs often results in a lethal combination effect that users don't expect and which often lands them in the emergency room or in the morgue.

Rhodes told U.S. District Judge Brian Miller that during the time he has been in jail awaiting trial, he spent time working on his own rehabilitation.

"I've been incarcerated a little over a year, and I've had nothing to do but time to think," Rhodes said. "In jail they don't offer rehabilitation and oftentimes I've had to approach adversity in a calm manner."

Rhodes said that while in jail he had a "life-altering epiphany" and had decided that when he is released he wants to start a non-profit with the purpose of feeding children in his neighborhood.

Miller noted that although the statutory penalty for Rhodes indicated he could be sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison, "you're not facing 20 years."

Miller said under the guideline range applied to Rhodes' criminal history, he would face a maximum three-year sentence and would likely be out of prison in 18 months or less after credit for time served in pre-trial detention, and he could wind up serving less than a year.

"With your history, is 36 months a reasonable sentence for someone who has distributed heroin and fentanyl? I think it is a legitimate sentence," Miller said, which he said was likely because of Rhodes' lack of criminal history and a small amount of fentanyl that he was responsible for.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Jegley said the amount of fentanyl Rhodes was charged with amounted to between eight and 16 grams of the drug.

"Here's what I'm going to do," Miller said. "I'm going to order you to the Bureau of Prisons for a term of 36 months."

Miller said he would give Rhodes credit for time served in pre-trial detention, which would knock enough time off of his total time to be served that he will likely be out of prison in less than a year.