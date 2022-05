Local races

EDITOR'S NOTE: These are unofficial election results for contested federal, statewide, county and school board races and ballot issues in Tuesday's election. Also, results are here for nonpartisan judicial races. Some results are partial.

Primary races are denoted by (R) for Republican and (D) for Democrat. An * denotes a runoff. Runoff elections will be June 21.

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

POSITION 2

David Sterling^88,512 (22%)

Robin Wynne*^202,048 (50%)

Chris Carnahan^117,162 (29%)

POSITION 6

Karen Baker*^260,893 (64%)

Gunner DeLay^146,742 (36%)

ARKANSAS APPEALS COURT

Stephanie Casady^37,882 (50%)

Wendy Wood^38,008 (50%)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

4th DISTRICT

Matt Durrett^18,232 (59%)

Steve Coger^12,533 (41%)

PRIMARIES

U.S. SENATE

Jack Foster (D)^13,820 (15%)

Dan Whitfield (D)^28,193 (31%)

Natalie James (D)^49,556 (54%)

Jan Morgan (R)^65,633 (19%)

John Boozman (R)^200,755 (58%)

Jake Bequette (R)^71,450 (21%)

Heath Loftis (R)^8,071 (2%)

U.S. HOUSE

1ST DISTRICT

Rick Crawford (R)^63,935 (75%)

Brandt Smith (R)^11,953 (14%)

Jody Shackelford (R)9,809 (11%)

3RD DISTRICT

Neil Kumar (R)^16,399 (21%)

Steve Womack* (R)^60,757 (79%)

GOVERNOR

Anthony Bland (D)^9,010 (10%)

Jay Martin (D)^7,707 (8%)

Chris Jones (D)^66,443 (71%)

James Russell III (D)^6,403 (7%)

Supha Xayprasith-Mays (D)^4,716 (5%)

Francis Washburn (R)^58,316 (17%)

Sarah Sanders (R)^287,905 (83%)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Joseph Wood (R)^29,184 (9%)

Chris Bequette (R)^20,351 (6%)

Leslie Rutledge (R)^183,126 (54%)

Jason Rapert (R)^49,531 (15%)

Greg Bledsoe (R)^33,610 (10%)

Doyle Webb (R)^23,115 (7%)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Leon Jones, Jr. (R)^48,749 (15%)

Tim Griffin (R)^284,873 (85%)

SECRETARY OF STATE

Anna Beth (D)^52,548 (59%)

Gorman Price (D)^37,135 (41%)

Eddie Joe Williams (R)91,244 (28%)

John Thurston (R)^235,879 (72%)

TREASURER

Mark Lowery (R)^238,144 (75%)

Mathew Pitsch (R)^80,257 (25%)

COUNTY RESULTS

BENTON COUNTY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 4

Ed Winant (R)^655 (35%)

Kelley Biniakewitz (R)^160 (8%)

Chris Latimer (R)^1,078 (57%)

DISTRICT 9

Shea Crosby (R)^321 (29%)

Susan Anglin (R)^795 (71%)

DISTRICT 11

Jarod Morgan (R)^728 (37%)

Dustin Todd (R)^1,217 (63%)

DISTRICT 14

Curt Clark (R)^245 (16%)

Leigh Nogy (R)^463 (30%)

Bethany Rosenbaum (R)^851 (55%)

DECATUR SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 4

Darleen Holly^20 (51%)

Brett Wilkins^19 (49%)

GENTRY SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 1

Kellsey Eller^100 (41%)

Gary Dunlap^141 (59%)

ZONE 3

Becky Burkhalter^109 (52%)

John Skaggs^99 (48%)

PEA RIDGE SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 1

Chris Olson ^69 (23%)

Ryan Heckman^71 (24%)

*Adam Yager ^81 (27%)

*Trenton Talburt^80 (27%)

ZONE 2

Stephen Rosser ^119 (49%)

Jessica Branham ^123 (51%)

ZONE 3

*Eric Rowlee ^102 (30%)

*Sarah Saragusa ^162 (48%)

Leslie Jackson ^75 (22%)

ZONE 5

Johnnie Dye ^184% (63%)

Melanie Christensen ^108 (37%)

SILOAM SPRINGS SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 2

Misti Stephens ^339 (44%)

Chris Whorton ^423 (56%)

ZONE 4

Brian Lamb ^418 (68%)

Todd Varnadoe ^199 (32%)

SPECIAL ELECTION

DECATUR

Sunday liquor sales

For ^60 (61%)

Against ^39 (39%)

BOONE

JUDGE

*Robert Hathaway (R) ^2,888 (48%)

*Bobby Woods (R) ^1,893 (31%)

Danny Hall (R) ^1,256 (21%)

SHERIFF

Roy Martin (R) ^4,378 (73%)

Mark Foresee (R) ^1,643 (27%)

TREASURER

David Thompson (R) ^2,388 (41%)

Sandy Carter* (R) ^3,402 (59%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 5

Fred Woehl, Jr. (R) ^358 (56%)

Kyle Evatt (R) ^283 (44%)

CONSTABLE NORTH

*Daniel Mehn (R) ^744 (46%)

Timothy Kapsos (R)^155 (9%)

*Fred Starnes (R) ^734 (45%)

BERGMAN SCHOOL BOARD

POSITION 5

Jason Ponder ^557 (64%)

Don Mahler ^320 (36%)

VALLEY SPRINGS SCHOOL BOARD

Laura Karr ^422 (50%)

Jonathan Roberts ^424 (50%)

CARROLL

JUDGE

*Bud Phillips (R) ^1,691 (40%)

*David Writer (R) ^1,517 (36%)

Rodney Balance (R) ^977 (23%)

CIRCUIT CLERK

Sara Huffman (R) ^2,975 (73%)

Denise Simone (R) ^513 (13%)

Toni Hulsey (R) ^603 (15%)

SHERIFF

Matthew Dunham (R) ^221 (5%)

Daniel Klatt (R) ^2,289 (53%)

Bobby Engles (R) ^817 (19%)

Brad Handley (R) ^887 (20%)

Robert Kennedy (R) ^143 (3%)

COLLECTOR

Krista Burnett (R) ^2,287 (57%)

Brittany Blok (R)^1,723 (43%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 4

Hunter Rivett (R) ^368 (70%)

Geneice McCall (R) ^159 (30%)

CONTABLE

NORTHEASTERN TOWNSHIP

Randall Dickinson (R) ^502 (66%)

Randy Langhover (R) ^264 (34%)

CRAWFORD

JUDGE

*Chris Keith (R) ^4,185 (46%)

*Raymond Harvey (R) ^2,803 (31%)

Scott Overby (R) ^2,136 (23%)

SHERIFF

*Daniel Perry (R) ^3,321 (35%)

*Shannon Gregory (R) ^2,677 (28%)

Thomas (Wayne) Sandusky (R) ^1,068 (11%)

James Mirus (R) ^2,336 (25%)

COUNTY CLERK

*Tim Walker (R) ^3,377 (38%)

Anthony Whitman (R) ^1,654 (19%)

*Stacey Shelly (R) ^3,745 (43%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 3

Chase DeCroo (R) ^213 (43%)

Morgan Morgan (R) ^282 (57%)

DISTRICT 4

Michael Morrison (R) ^361 (51%)

Lloyd Cole (R) ^344 (49%)

DISTRICT 7

Lonnie Jennings (R) ^258 (66%)

Dylan Weese (R) ^132 (34%)

DISTRICT 13

Brandon Herring (R) ^321 (39%)

Roger Atwell (R) ^510 (61%)

CONSTABLE

DISTRICT 1

Timothy Booth (R) ^417 (44%)

Brad Ridenour (R) ^541 (56%)

DISTRICT 2

Farrah Turner (R) ^297 (32%)

Tom Fite (R)^617 (68%)

DISTRICT 11

Tim Porter (R) ^402 (59%)

Justin Goins (R) ^276 (41%)

DISTRICT 13

Samual Powell II (R) ^202 (26%)

*John Parette (R)^309 (39%)

*Debbie Faubus-Kendrick (R) ^276 (35%)

SPECIAL ELECTION

Countywide 1% sales tax

For ^5,805 (56%)

Against ^4,521 (44%)

FRANKLIN

JUDGE

Guy Huff (R) ^1,136 (36%)

Rickey Bowman (R) ^1,989 (64%)

SHERIFF

Kevin Hutchinson (R) ^426 (14%)

Johnny Crocker (R) ^1,655 (53%)

Grant Nicely (R) ^1,033 (33%)

ASSESSOR

Rhiannon King (R) ^1,117 (37%)

Rose McKinnon (R) ^1,879 (63%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 7

Gary O'Neal (R) ^172 (51%)

Chuck Parsons (R) ^164 (49%)

CHARLESTON SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 5

Daniel Robins

Lauren Robinson

COUNTY LINE SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

JB Turner

Natalie Walker

Zone 3

Joe Burton

Jared Hammond

OZARK SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

David Kendrick

Joseph Sampley

ZONE 2

Danielle Perrin

Rickie Cline

JOHNSON

JUDGE

Herman Houston (R) ^3,039 (75%)

Perry Davis (R) ^1,031 (25%)

SHERIFF

Jimmy Stephens (R) ^2,533 (62%)

Charles Beavers (R) ^1,570 (38%)

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

*Allyson Jackson (R) ^1,260 (31%)

Jessie Campbell (R) ^1,111 (27%)

*Melanie Cowell (R) ^1,682 (42%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 2

Paula Ober (R) ^447 (76%)

Curtis Crofford (R) ^139 (24%)

DISTRICT 4

Bethany Bean (R) ^276 (59%)

Tyler Holloway (R) ^193 (41%)

DISTRICT 10

Harold Parker (R) ^182 (45%)

Jeremy Hatchett (R) ^226 (55%)

LAMAR SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Jason James

Billy Wilkins

Zone 3

John Cochran

Amiee Freeman

WESTSIDE SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 4

Flo Highfill

Dean Tillery

Zone 5

Laura Bryant

Jeff Cole

LOGAN

JUDGE

Ray Gack (R) ^2,438 (64%)

Aaron Chastain (R) ^1,348 (36%)

COUNTY CLERK

Peggy Fitzjurls* (R) ^2,421 (65%)

LaAnna Jones (R) ^1,319 (35%)

SHERIFF

Jason Massey* (R) ^2,310 (61%)

Michael Huber (R) ^1,478 (39%)

ASSESSOR

Shannon Cotton* (R) ^2,397 (63%)

Lori Duke (R) ^1,386 (37%)

COLLECTOR

Brittany Porter* (R) ^2,317 (61%)

Scotty Pierce (R) ^1,465 (39%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 1

Charlie Sparks (R) ^217 (68%)

Stephen Downum (R) ^104 (32%)

CONSTABLE

ELLSWORTH

Jason Sutliff (R) ^91 (59%)

Steve Eartherston (R) ^63 (41%)

SHORT MOUNTAIN

John Paul Wells (R) ^519 (63%)

Danny Wilks (R) ^300 (37%)

PARIS SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 4

Tracy Richey ^190 (61%)

Delissa Hamilton ^123 (39%)

MADISON

JUDGE

Larry Garrett (R) ^1,951 (54%)

T.W. Dotson (R)^1,651 (46%)

TREASURER

Brock McIntosh (R) ^932 (27%)

Carmen Watkins (R) ^2,557 (73%)

SHERIFF

Ronnie Boyd (R) ^1,963 (54%)

Nick Phillips (R) ^1,474 (41%)

Jack Hudgins (R) ^188 (5%)

ASSESSOR

Christal Ogden (R) ^2,434 (69%)

Jo Upson (R) ^1,102 (31%)

CONSTABLE

NORTH TOWNSHIP

Gary Martin (R) ^1,519 (70%)

Rodney Harper (R) ^657 (30%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 6

Luke Dotson (R) ^175 (37%)

James Eaton (R) ^293 (63%)

HUNTSVILLE SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Benjamin Rightsell

Charles Crowder

Terry Forsyth

Bobby Gulledge

Zone 3

Danny Thomas

Connie tenBerge

Zone 4

Joshua Obenshain

Stephen Ford

Toni Johnson

Zone 5

Darrel Summers

Nick Wilson

Zone 7

Janeal Yancey

Whitney Comer

Michelle Rushano

NEWTON

JUDGE

Keith Ricketts (R) ^821 (38%)

John Morgan (R) ^251 (12%)

Warren Campbell* (R) ^1,094 (50%)

SHERIFF

Glenn Wheeler* (R) ^1,346 (64%)

Kevin LaFollette (R) ^772 (36%)

CLERK AND CIRCUIT CLERK

Donnie Davis* (R) ^1,468 (68%)

Julia Freeman (R) ^693 (32%)

SCOTT

JUDGE

Sheri Thompson (R) ^766 (45%)

Brian Jones (R) ^944 (55%)

SEBASTIAN

CIRCUIT CLERK

Marcus Phillips (R) ^5,754 (42%)

Susie Hassett* (R) ^7,821 (58%)

JUDGE

Steve Hotz (R) ^7,662 (52%)

Denny Altes (R) ^3,568 (24%)

Jeff Turner (R) ^3,392 (23%)

TREASURER/ COLLECTOR

Charity Gregory (R) ^3,542 (25%)

*Lora Rice (R) ^4,784 (34%)

*Ken Blevins (R) ^5,707 (41%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 4

James Butler (R) ^1,099 (59%)

Jeremy Ibison (R) ^750 (41%)

CONSTABLE

TOWNSHIP 2

Cleason Cotton, Jr. (R) ^876 (47%)

Steve Wiley (R)^997 (53%)

FORT SMITH SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Troy Eckelhoff ^1,080 (45%)

Phillip Whiteaker ^1,312 (55%)

Zone 2

Brittney Hall ^921 (44%)

Sandy Dixon ^1,171 (56%)

Zone 3

Dee Blackwell ^941 (51%)

Ryan Goodwin^907 (49%)

Zone 5

Tara Mendoza ^1,101 (39%)

Dalton Person ^1,725 (61%)

At-Large 1

Matthew Blaylock ^6,161 (61%)

Madeline Marquette ^3,995 (39%)

At-Large 2

Taylor Fretheim ^4,063 (42%)

Davin Chitwood ^5,602 (58%)

GREENWOOD SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 1

Stephanie Griffith ^495 (72%)

Jamie Brown ^194 (28%)

Zone 2

Clifton James ^288 (58%)

Brian Jones ^210 (42%)

Zone 4

Tara Kappler ^326 (39%)

Greg Hasley ^515 (61%)

Zone 5

Todd Hales ^448 (64%)

Lydia Whetstone ^252 (36%)

Zone 6

Bradley Kremers ^190 (35%)

Kelli Henning ^349 (65%)

LAVACA SCHOOL BOARD

Zone 2

Tyler Daniels ^115 (64%)

Amanda Hall ^64 (36%)

SPECIAL ELECTION

Fort Smith 1% sales tax

For ^6,009 (57%)

Against ^4,583 (43%)

Midland 1% sales tax

For ^40 (75%)

Against ^13 (25%)

WASHINGTON

JUDGE

Josh Moody (D) ^6,414 (72%)

Charles Ward (D) ^2,453 (28%)

*Patrick Deakins (R) ^4,653 (24%)

*Mark Scalise (R) ^6,442 (34%)

Tom Terminella (R) ^3,810 (20%)

Sharon Lloyd (R) ^4,185 (22%)

SHERIFF

Jay Cantrell (R) ^15,524 (85%)

Jovey Marshall (R) ^2,730 (15%)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

DISTRICT 2

Tom Mulcahy (R) ^515 (44%)

David Wilson (R) ^666 (56%)

DISTRICT 7

Devonta Dickerson (D) ^279 (45%)

Sherry Main (D) ^341 (55%)

DISTRICT 8

Kacee Hawthorne (D) ^197 (29%)

Shawndra Washington (D) ^484 (71%)

DISTRICT 14

Daniel Hitchcock (R) ^320 (17%)

*Aaron Wood (R) ^509 (27%)

*Gary Ricker (R) ^731 (38%)

Nikki Lockett (R) ^354 (18%)

CONSTABLE

DISTRICT 1

*John Duggar (R) ^2,338 (40%)

*John Buchan (R) ^2,906 (49%)

Tom Clowers (R) ^656 (11%)

DISTRICT 3

Kyle Woodruff * (R) ^6,047 (74%)

Joe Maynard (R) ^2,108 (26%)

TONTITOWN MAYOR

Angela Russell ^530 (56%)

Gene McCartney* ^411 (44%)

ELKINS SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 3 POSITION 1

Bryan Delozier ^122 (63%)

Billy Turnbough ^73 (37%)

ZONE 5 POSITION 1

Audra Bell ^71 (42%)

Laren Vaught ^100 (58%)

FARMINGTON SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 2 POSITION 1

Atina King ^143 (33%)

Travis Warren ^288 (67%)

PRAIRIE GROVE SCHOOL BOARD

ZONE 1

Cassie Davis ^268 (58%)

Trenton Dunn ^192 (42%)

SPECIAL ELECTION

Tontitown Mayor

Gene McCartney* ^411 (44%)

Angela Russell ^530 (56%)