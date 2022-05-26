Louisiana boy held in officer's shooting

WALDHEIM, La. — A 13-year-old boy is accused of shooting a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a burglary early Wednesday, authorities said.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Doby went to Waldheim, north of Covington, after a suspected business burglary was reported about 3 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

News outlets reported that Doby was shot once in the back during a struggle with a 13-year-old who was walking in the area. Despite the injury, Doby was able to help arrest the boy before paramedics arrived, Sgt. Suzanne Carboni said.

Doby, a four-year veteran of the department, was alert and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

“Right now, it looks like he’s going to have a full recovery,” Sheriff Randy Smith told WVUE-TV. “We’re very lucky. … We’re just thankful he’s going to be OK, because it could’ve been a lot worse.” The boy was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer causing injury, simple burglary, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal possession of stolen goods.

He is from the Waldheim area. Because he’s a juvenile, his name was not released.

“From what they tell me, during the interview he didn’t show any remorse,” Smith said.