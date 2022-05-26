Maumelle’s Lowery wins Arkansas treasurer’s race, overcoming questions about past financial troubles

State Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, overcame questions about his financial background and a slew of endorsements of the other candidate to pull off a decisive victory over state Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, in the Arkansas treasurer's race, garnering nearly 75% of the vote.

According to federal court records, Lowery has filed for personal bankruptcy twice and is in the process of paying debts related to the more recent filing.

Pitsch had gained endorsements from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and current State Treasurer Dennis Milligan, as well as dozens of state legislators.

Some political observers speculated on social media that Lowery owed his victory to nearly sharing a name with Christian singer Mark Lowry.

Lowery acknowledged that he benefited from that name recognition, as well as happening to share a last name with well-respected professionals in different communities across the state. But he also attributed his victory to a well-timed piece of direct mail as well as his fiscal conservatism and opposition to abortion.

"I think people appreciated that I was talking about the things that are most concerning to them, whether it's anything that a treasurer would be able to impact or not, they want to know if they are a conservative," he said.

Pitsch said the name recognition could have contributed to Lowery's victory. He also noted that Fort Smith is its own media market. But he said his loss was unexpected.

"We did not see that coming in any way, shape or form," he said.

Pitsch said he would vote for Lowery in the general election, where he will face Democrat Pam Whitaker.

Whitaker said November's election would display a strong contrast between herself and Lowery. She said she has a background in contract management and audit control.

"I've run multiple businesses without any kind of bankruptcy," she said.

Lowery previously told the Democrat-Gazette that his personal financial difficulties make him a stronger candidate, because he can relate to the everyday Arkansan's financial struggles. He also said the office has a staff of financial advisers and investment personnel.