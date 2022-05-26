Memorial Day closings set

Several agencies announced their closing schedules for the Memorial Day weekend.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas' office and the senior centers will be closed Monday. Southeast Arkansas Transportation (SEAT) will continue to transport dialysis and cancer patients to their appointments, a spokesman said.

Waste Management will be closed Monday. Garbage pickup will be delayed by one day, according to the website.