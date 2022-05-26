Minneapolis corner renamed for Floyd





MINNEAPOLIS -- The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor Wednesday, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing caused protests across America.

Floyd's brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as "George Perry Floyd Square" on the two-year anniversary of his death.

Floyd thanked hundreds of people who turned out to honor his brother, singing songs as they marched a block-long stretch to finish at the intersection.

The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago streets became known informally as George Floyd Square in the wake of his death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials.

"Today we honor two years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "Each day since, we have remembered George Floyd's life and legacy as a friend, father, brother, and loved one. His name has been heard in every corner of our world."

Colten Muth, 32, visited the intersection Wednesday to "make sure I'm paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world."

Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd's dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner, walking to the convenience store there many times as a kid.

"That could've been me facedown in the pavement," he said. "It shook me to the point like even where I was living I had a sense of fear just walking around my own neighborhood."

Later events in Minneapolis include a gathering today of families of loved ones who have died in interactions with police and a fundraising gala Friday aimed at raising money to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.

An all-day festival and a concert at the intersection were also planned for Saturday.

Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin, who is white, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 ½ minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin is serving 22 ½ years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty earlier this month to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's killing, months after all three former officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd's rights.

"In Minneapolis, we will continue to say his name and honor his spirit," Frey said. "In these days of reflection and remembrance, we must lead with kindness towards one another -- and especially look out for and support our Black friends and neighbors."

Information for this article was contributed by Report for America.

FILE - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, April 20, 2021. A candlelight vigil to honor Floyd's memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday's second anniversary of the Black man's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)



FILE - The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. A candlelight vigil to honor Floyd's memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday's second anniversary of the Black man's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File)



Colten Muth, 32, visits George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to mark the second anniversary of the Black man's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Muth said he went there to "make sure I'm paying homage because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world." Muth, who identifies as mixed race, recalled watching the bystander video of Floyd's dying moments from his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. He said it hit him especially hard because he grew up just blocks from the corner where Floyd was killed. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)











Gallery: Vigil in honor of George Floyd







