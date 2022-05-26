Missing Jacksonville girl located in Nebraska after 12 days

Jacksonville police working with Nebraska authorities located an 11-year-old girl Wednesday who was reported missing May 13, leading to the arrest of her biological mother on custody violation charges, according to a news release.

Deputies from Nebraska's Douglas County located Nimareah Jones around 4 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha, Neb., with Susie Sanders, 29, who is Jones' birth mother but does not have custody rights, the release stated. Sanders is an Omaha resident.

Sanders was arrested and charged with interference with court order custody. Arrangements were being made Wednesday to get Jones back to her grandmother in Jacksonville.