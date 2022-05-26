



• Margaret Atwood has imagined apocalyptic disaster, dystopian government and an author faking her own death. But until recently she had spared herself the nightmare of trying to burn one of her own books -- with a flamethrower, no less. She failed, and that was the point. This week, timed for PEN America's annual gala, Atwood and Penguin Random House announced that a one-off, unburnable edition of "The Handmaid's Tale" would be auctioned through Sotheby's New York. (Instead of paper, it's made of a specially treated aluminum product.) They launched the initiative with a brief video that shows Atwood attempting in vain to incinerate her classic novel about a totalitarian patriarchy, the Republic of Gilead. Proceeds will be donated to PEN, which advocates for free expression around the world. "In the category of things you never expected, this is one of them," Atwood said. Markus Dohle, chief executive officer of Penguin Random House, said, "To see her classic novel about the dangers of oppression reborn in this innovative, unburnable edition is a timely reminder of what's at stake in the battle against censorship." Published in 1985, "The Handmaid's Tale" has sold millions of copies and has gotten renewed attention in the past few years. It has never been burned, as far as Atwood knows, but it has often been subjected to bans or attempted bans. Atwood remembers a 2006 effort by a Texas school district whose superintendent called the book "sexually explicit and offensive to Christians," but high school students successfully fought back. In 2021, though, the book was pulled by schools in Texas and Kansas.

• Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its Las Vegas residency. Tyler, 74, has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse. "As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band posted on social media Tuesday. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery." The band's June and July shows have been canceled, and the goal is to start performing again in September, the band said. "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the band said, promising refunds.





Steven Tyler, of the musical group Aerosmith, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)





