NATURALS 11,

ROCKHOUNDS 3

Brhet Bewley went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored Wednesday to lead the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a victory over the Midland Rockhounds in front of an announced crowd of 3,012 at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

The Naturals jumped out to a 3-0 lead on an RBI single from Michael Massey in the first inning, a solo home run from Seuly Matias -- his sixth of the season -- and an RBI double from Jake Means in the second. Shane Selman's RBI double cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second, but Northwest Arkansas would score a single run in each of the next five innings to take control of the game.

Massey scored on Nate Eaton's sacrifice fly in the third inning, Maikel Garcia hit an RBI single in the fourth, Eaton hit a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- in the fifth, Tucker Bradley scored on Massey's sacrifice flay in the sixth and Logan Poter added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 8-3.

The Naturals completed their scoring with three runs in the ninth inning. Robbie Glendinning scored when Jake Means grounded into a force out, Bewley scored on a balk and Bradley added an RBI single.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services