Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Christopher Kelley, 34, of 9068 Grimes Drive in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Kelley was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Timothy Mitchell, 68, of 1128 Arnold Palmer Drive in Maumelle, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Mitchell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• David Child, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Child was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Daniel McCarver, 43, of 2100 Patti Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. McCarver was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Flabio Moreno-Luna, 27, of 3242 Stagecoach Ave., B, in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Moreno-Luna was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.