Northwest Arkansas, River Valley voter turnout increases over 2018 primary

Voter turnout in Northwest Arkansas rose over the midterm election of 2018, records show.

In Benton County, 34,367 total votes were cast. Tallies between early and day-of voting were almost equal with 17,428 early votes and 16,692 ballots on election day, according to unofficial results.

There were 29,012 Republican ballots cast, 5,097 Democratic ballots and 258 nonpartisan ballots, according to unofficial results.

The county has 174,979 registered voters. Voter turnout was 20%.

A 20% turnout is what Dana Caler, Benton County Clerk's Office elections administrator/voter supervisor, predicted before the election.

The governor's race was a driver to get people to the polls, Caler said. Locally, there seemed to be a lot of talk about the Pea Ridge School Board races. The School District had races in zones 1, 2, 3 and 5. The top two vote-getters in zone 1 and 3 will face each other again in the June 21 runoff.

Overall, Caler said the election ran smoothly in the county.

In the 2018 May primary in Benton County, there were 18,523 ballots cast. The county had 152,826 registered voters. The turnout was 12%, according to Caler.

The party breakdown by votes cast that year was 15,493 Republican, 2,720 Democratic and 310 nonpartisan.

In Washington County, the power went out at the county courthouse Tuesday afternoon, and election officials moved the ballot counting to the Sheriff's Office annex building.

The annex building next to the Washington County Sheriff's Office is on Clydesdale Drive, about 3 miles south of the courthouse.

"They had power and space, and the space was available," Jennifer Price, executive director of Washington County's Election Commission, said Wednesday. "Once we got situated, it was nice."

The most important aspect of dealing with the power outage was to get accurate results out.

Tara Muck, a spokeswoman for Southwestern Electric Power Co., said trees fell on power lines on Maple Street and College Avenue. The heavy rain caused limbs to fall on power lines, she said.

The power was out for about two hours and about 2,400 customers were impacted by the outage, Muck said.

In Washington County, there were 29,571 total votes cast. Early votes totaled 11,014 and election day votes were 18,323, according to unofficial results.

There were 20,048 Republican ballots cast, 9,311 Democratic ballots and 212 nonpartisan, according to unofficial results.

The county has 138,495 registered voters. Voter turnout was 21%, which was a bit lower than election officials expected, Price said.

The large number of contested county races was one reason for the turnout, she said.

In the May 2018 primary in Washington County there were 17,876 ballots cast. The breakdown was 10,302 Republican votes, 7,374 Democrat votes and 200 nonpartisan, according to final results posted on the Election Commission website.

The number of registered voters was 128,345, and the turnout was 14%.

In Sebastian County, a total of 18,608 ballots were cast. Complete, but unofficial results show 15,279 Republican ballots, 2,707 Democratic ballots and 622 nonpartisan ballots. This total represents 9,928 election day votes, 8,664 early votes and 16 absentee votes.

Sebastian County has 69,456 total registered voters, according to the results. This puts voter turnout for Tuesday's primary at just under 27%.

Despite this, Meghan Hassler, county election coordinator, said this was a greater turnout than what the county experienced in the 2018 May primary election. That election saw 17,562 ballots cast against 69,635 registered voters, which translates to a voter turnout rate of just more than 25%, according to official results.

This year's primary saw a number of contested races for positions on the Greenwood and Fort Smith school boards, as well as county positions such as county judge, treasurer/collector, circuit clerk and justice of the peace for District 4. Voters in Fort Smith also had the opportunity to weigh in on proposed eight-year extensions for two city sales taxes, one for 0.25% and the other for 0.75%, opting to pass both of them.

Hassler said Sebastian County didn't have any issues pertaining to either election day or early voting, nor in the tabulation of the votes it received. The county had enough volunteers to staff the 32 vote centers that were open on election day as well.

Bill Coleman, Crawford County's Election Commission chairman, reported issues with a county printer delayed results from being announced.

Crawford County has roughly 35,000 registered voters, with about 10,600 voting in this election, Coleman said.

"Its kind of a wide turnout. Primaries always are. But so many races are determined in primaries now that it's kind of a shame not to get a bigger voter turnout," he said.