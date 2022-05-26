



BASEBALL

Acuna sidelined

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from Atlanta's lineup Wednesday with right quadriceps tightness. The team announced about 90 minutes before first pitch against Philadelphia that Acuna would sit. He awoke feeling sore and tested out his leg by running on the field before deciding to skip the game. Acuna is hitting .292 with 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 8 stolen bases in 65 at-bats since returning from reconstructive right knee surgery April 28. The two-time All-Star and 2018 NL Rookie of the Year missed five games recently with right groin tightness. He went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and scored the decisive run in Tuesday's walkoff victory over the Phillies.

Yanks add Stanton to IL

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is on the injured list for the fourth straight season. Stanton was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right calf Wednesday as the ailing Yankees made a flurry of roster moves less than an hour before their series finale against Baltimore. New York also put struggling reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 23, with right shoulder inflammation -- the latest blow to a depleted bullpen that had shined most of the season. Joey Gallo was reinstated from the covid-19 injured list and started at designated hitter. Third baseman Josh Donaldson remained on the covid-19 list, and All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu was out of the lineup for the second consecutive night because of left wrist discomfort.

FOOTBALL

Browns re-sign Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney didn't even want to visit the Cleveland Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won't leave them. Coming off one of his best seasons, Clowney re-signed Wednesday with Cleveland to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million. He's now back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program. Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland. After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, had nine sacks and played in 14 games -- his most since 2018 last season. He finished with a flurry, getting 51/2 sacks in his final three games. With Clowney on the opposite side of the line tying up blockers, Garrett thrived as well and finished with a team single-season record 16 sacks.

BASKETBALL

WNBA's Fever fire Stanley

The Indiana Fever fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday with the team off to a 2-7 start in her third season and promoted assistant Carlos Knox to interim coach. Stanley, 68, brought a Hall of Fame resume to the Fever bench, but her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons. Not much went right in Stanley's tenure. Indiana won just six games each of the two previous seasons. This season only the 1-5 New York Liberty have fewer wins. Stanley was in the final year of her contract. Knox was a star college player at IUPUI and played for the Indiana Pacers from 1998-99. He was named an assistant on Stanley's staff in 2021. Stanley has spent 45 years in coaching, including 22 years at the college level with Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Stanford and California. She is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.

GOLF

Defending champ falls

Jodi Ewart Shadoff routed defending champion Ally Ewing 6 and 5 on Wednesday at Shadow Creek in the first round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas. After Ewing opened with a birdie win and halved the second with a par, Shadoff won seven of the next nine holes and closed out the match with a par for a halve on 13. In the other Group 15 match, Jasmine Suwannapura beat So Yeon Ryu 5 and 3. The winners of the 16 four-player groups will advance to single elimination at the conclusion of round-robin play Friday. Also on Wednesday, Lauren Stephenson def. former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis, 1 up and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) defeated Chella Choi 6 and 5



